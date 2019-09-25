Pineywoods Community Academy recently recognized three students of the month for September.
PCA recognized fifth-grader Jaslynn Martinez, seventh-grader Tate Penn and high school senior Seth Davis.
Martinez is the daugther of Norma and Daniel Martinez. Her favorite subject is math and her favorite activity is playing soccer. She plans to major in business at the University of Texas at Austin after she graduates from PCA.
Penn is the son Deck and Shannon Penn. His favorite subject is science, and he plans to do something involving nature after graduation. His hobbies are football, baseball and woodburning.
Davis is the son of Alycia Jordan and Will Davis. His favorite subject is math, and he plans to work for an air conditioning company after graduation. His hobbies are fishing, hunting and working.
