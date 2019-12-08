Holiday plants add a special touch to your home and make welcome gifts. Amaryllis bulbs, Christmas cactus, Norfolk Island pines, poinsettias and rosemary topiaries are available in local stores.
Here are tips on care that apply to all the plants. Protect plants in your vehicle by placing in a large box or shopping bag. Place holiday plants in bright indirect light for at least six hours every day. LED grow lights can be used if you have little natural light. Avoid drafts from heat or cold air and keep temperatures in low 70s.
Most folks overwater their plants. Check the soil for dryness. When the top 1 to 2 inches are dry it’s time to water. Remove any decorative wraps and water thoroughly in the kitchen sink. Allow time for it to drain before replacing wrap. According to Doug Welsh in his “Texas Garden Almanac,” most house plants do best with a wet-dry cycle rather than saturated soil.
Feed your plants once during the holidays with a water-soluble plant food. For a plant that will rebloom, feed it again after it finishes blooming.
Amaryllis kits are available that include everything you need. Amaryllis, Hippeastrum, with its beautiful six-petaled blooms, is easy to grow. It is a native of warm areas. Most varieties are hybrids and come in a wide range of colors. They will grow up to 24 inches tall and make a dramatic statement when in bloom.
Choose a bulb that is firm. Amaryllis like to be “pot-bound,” so choose a pot 1 to 2 inches larger than the bulb. Moisten potting soil so it’s evenly moist and not soggy and leave about one-third of the bulb above the soil line. In four weeks, the amaryllis will flower. Some bulbs will have up to five or six flowers and need a stake for support.
After blooming, cut the bloom stalk and apply plant food. The foliage feeds the bulb for next year’s bloom. Place the pot on its side in a dark spot in September. Remove foliage when it dies. Let the bulb rest for eight weeks and then repot in fresh soil to enjoy blooms again.
The Christmas cactus, Schlumbergera, is a favorite holiday bloomer that lasts for many years, and is often passed down to the next generation. Christmas cacti are epiphytes, that live in tree branches in Brazilian rain forests.
Keep it in indirect light and water as needed after the flowers fade. Feed with a dilute solution of plant food every few weeks. Place your Christmas cactus outside in the shade during frost-free months. Buds form as days shorten. Leave your Christmas cactus outside for four weeks when nighttime temperatures are 45-55 degrees, so buds set. Bring the pot in if there is a frost predicted. After buds form bring the plant indoors and place in indirect bright light and maintain cool temperatures. Enjoy the colorful blooms during the Christmas season.
Norfolk Island Pines, Araucaria heterophylla, is a conifer native to the Norfolk Islands off Australia. It has short needles and spaced branches, giving it an airy see-through look. Adorned with tiny balls or colorful ribbons it can be a Christmas tree for small spaces.
My sister-in-law in Michigan has had one for years. It is so tall that she prunes it to fit in a bay window. A Norfolk Pine can tolerate indoor low light and will do best as a house plant. Our summer heat is too much and it cannot tolerate cold. When humidity is low, a Norfolk Pine will appreciate misting a couple of times a week.
Poinsettias are in most homes and churches this time of year. Poinsettias, Euphorbia pulcherrima, were discovered by Joel Poinsett, the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico. In 1828 he found a shrub with beautiful red flowers. He propagated cuttings in his South Carolina greenhouse and shared the plant with friends.
Today, poinsettias are the No. 1 potted plant sold in our nation. East Texas plant nurseries sell several million poinsettias each year. Colors available include red, white, pink, bicolored and even salmon, mauve and purple. The milky sap from the leaves can be irritating and eating leaves causes stomach upset, so keep the plant out of reach of toddlers and pets.
The red leaves of the poinsettia are bracts and the flowers are yellow and tiny in the center. Select a poinsettia that has tight flower buds so it will last through the Christmas season.
Poinsettias make attractive green plants if repotted and placed outside. To trigger the plant to develop color in the bracts next fall you will need to cover the plant for 14 hours a day for several weeks. It’s easier to think of the poinsettia as a cut flower and discard. Next season, support the Texas economy by purchasing a new plant.
Rosemary topiaries with their finely textured blue-green foliage and pleasant fragrance are popular holiday décor. They are shaped into tiny Christmas trees and can be enjoyed indoors now and then added to the herb garden after the holidays.
Place your topiary in a sunny window or under a grow light so it will survive indoors. Let the soil dry out almost completely before watering. Choose a sunny, well-drained spot to plant outside after the holidays. Give it plenty of room as it will grow for years in the right spot. Rosemary can be used to season poultry, pork or roasted vegetables.
The December edition of Forest Country Gardening, on City of Lufkin KLTX TV, Suddenlink Channel 15, features Master Gardener Shirley Reynolds, who showed us her sasanqua camellias and discussed using materials from our yards for holiday decorations. Visit cityoflufkin.com for KLTX viewing schedules and a link to their YouTube page. Visit the Angelina County Master Gardener Facebook page for links.
