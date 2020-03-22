The Angelina County Senior Center is taking donations for those 65 and older so they can get a few supplies to help them get by.
The center is mandated to have no more than 10 people at one time on site, so donations must be made by appointment only.
Here’s what we can do: If you have donations (a list of basic needs to follow), you can call the Senior Center and schedule a time to drop off your donated items. If you are a senior 65 or older, you may also call to schedule a time to pick up some donated items.
Please contact Wendy at 634-4179. Appointments to pick up or drop off will be scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The address is 2801 Valley Ave.
Lufkin SPJST
Monthly Lufkin SPJST meetings and dances have been canceled until May due to coronavirus concerns.
Angelina County Master Gardeners
The Angelina County Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale on March 28 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The Mosaic Center
The Mosaic Center will postpone the Hearts for Hope Dinner and Auction, which was scheduled for March 24. At this time, they do not have a new date for Hearts for Hope, but will announce it when they do.
American Cancer Society
All American Cancer Society offices are closed to the public. The Relay For Life events and Survivor Dinners have been postponed and are in the process of being rescheduled to a later date.
Harold’s House
Due to health and safety precautions, Harold’s House will not be accepting unannounced visitors or dropoff donations at this time. Call 634-1999 or 205-9162 for any questions.
Naranjo Museum
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History Dancing with Dinos Spring Gala has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.
Texas Forestry Museum
The Texas Forestry Museum will be closed to the public until further notice. They will be available to serve the community by telephone and email, a post on their Facebook page states.
The Texas Forestry Museum, Visit Lufkin, Angelina Beautiful/Clean’s Pollinator Party will be postponed and a possible future date will be announced later.
