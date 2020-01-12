District news. A big “thank you” to our wonderful school board at Hudson ISD. Our district benefits from the countless hours contributed by these local citizens who volunteer their time. As elected officials, they are the voice of their communities, serving first in the best interest of our school children.
Even though we are making a special effort to show our appreciation to our board members during January, we realize their many contributions reflect a year-round commitment. Our board members are Katie Baker, Richard Jones, Matt Lowe, Reagan McClenny, Shawn Penn and Charles Willson.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Hudson ISD Board Room, which is behind the administration building at 6735 Ted Trout Drive.
Jan. 20 is a teacher in-service day and a holiday for students.
Come support our Hudson athletic teams. The high school girl’s basketball teams will host Carthage on Tuesday with games starting at 4:30 p.m. The boy’s basketball teams will play in Tarkington on Tuesday with a start time of 5 p.m. The varsity boy’s soccer team is hosting the Hudson Invitational Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Peavy Primary news. School begins at 7:50 a.m. If students come after that, parents must accompany them to the front office to receive a tardy slip. If they arrive after 9:30 a.m. without a doctor’s note the child will be marked absent. If any changes need to be made with the way your child goes home, please call the front office before 1 p.m.
The 2019-20 Peavy Yearbooks are on sale now. The cost is $25. You can order these online at yearbookforever.com or bring the money to the campus office.
Food service news. When a household experiences a change in economic circumstances, the household may submit a household free and reduced meal application.
Please submit a free and reduced meal application online at hudsonisd.org or contact the Child Nutrition Office at 875-9217 and we will send an application to you, or you can stop by the office to fill out an application.
