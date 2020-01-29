Adolynn Newton, of Lufkin, received a Master of Arts in Christian Ministry from Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary on Dec. 20, 2019. Twenty-three graduates were awarded degrees during commencement ceremonies at First Baptist Church in Waco.
———
Paige R. Coleman graduated with honors from The University of Texas at Arlington on Dec. 13, 2019. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in History-Pre Law Degree. She majored in History Pre-Law with a minor in Business Administration. She plans to attend law school in the fall of 2020.
———
There were 604 students listed on the Fall 2019 Provost’s Honor Roll at the the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. To receive this recognition, a student must achieve a 3.85 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Area students recognized were:
Huntington: Whitney Flournoy
Jasper: Autumn Brabham
In conjunction with this, 676 students were named on the Dean’s Honor Roll for Fall 2019. To receive this recognition, a student must achieve a 3.5 – 3.849 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Area students recognized were:
Zavalla: Jordann Quail
———
The Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin offers a free program that helps men who need job skills.
Classes are now underway. The classes are provided in a Christian environment with Bible study, computer training, job skills and money management.
The evening program will run for 12 weeks, from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays at 1813 E. Denman Ave.
Contact: info@themensfieldhouse.org, Facebook page “The Men’s Fieldhouse,” or leave a message for program director C.D. Byndom at 632-3205.
———
The Mosaic Center is accepting applications for its free 12-week Job and Life Skills Program that begins Feb. 3.
Students attend classes from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. If needed, the center will attempt to provide childcare through community partnerships.
The Mosaic Center was created to help women in Angelina County establish a firm foundation on which to build a successful life and career. If you need an opportunity to develop job skills, help with resume writing and interviewing, career guidance, computer training, GED prep, communication skills, finding self-worth ... all in a loving and supportive environment, check out The Mosaic Center.
Must be employable woman, 18 years and older. Get applications at the office, 601 N. First St. or mosaiccenter.org/become-a-student. All applications must be returned in person.
Call 639-5068 for more information. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.