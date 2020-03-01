Whew, what a week. Sheila is working us to death. But we are having a lot of fun. Thanks, Sheila. We started the week with Stacy Snell doing nails. She will be here every Monday morning to do nails at 9 a.m.
Sheila had the Crafting Corner ready for us to make fabric bowls to make Easter baskets to take to our nursing home residents. Easter will be here before we know it, so we had to get an early start on the baskets. They are super cute.
Today we had some HOSA students from Lufkin High School and they were very busy volunteering wherever Sheila needed them.
Those students were Jelma Amaya, Diego Barahona, Ashley Castano, Liz Hernandez, Emmeline McClain, Debbie Hunt, Evelyn Sandoval, Ebonie Herrera, Mariela Palacios, Jade Trapp and Mrs. Jennifer Free. This is not the first time the HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) has visited us and we enjoy having them. They said they like to party and this was the day of partying as we were celebrating “Fat Tuesday” (Mardi Gras).
There was a nice crowd and lots of participation. Sheila is full of surprises. We had king cakes and several found a baby in their cake and won a prize. The partying was enjoyed by all.
Speaking of partying, 16 of our seniors went to Larkspur Bingo Mania, which is held on the third Thursday of the month. We always enjoy the time spent there, Charlotte. Thanks a bunch. The cookies and punch were delicious.
The first Wednesday of each month we will have vital signs taken by Lana and Katie (Neches House).
Thank you ladies for your time.
We have missed Patricia Smathers for several weeks now, due to a fall. Patricia, we really miss you and hope you recover soon.
Today was LIFT at Gipson Funeral Home and 22 from our center enjoyed the luncheon. Our seniors get around! The personnel at Gipson’s are wonderful. Thank you for hosting the LIFT on the last Tuesday of each month.
March birthdays according to my calendar are: Bonnie Avery, Joe Ulicnik, Sue Bowman, Evelyn Rice, Arlena Wilson, Nell Addington, Lorrie Addington, Judy Havard, Rodney Dunn and Odeane Ellisor.
Hoping to see you at the center soon.
