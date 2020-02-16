There was a hot baseball game going on after lunch today (Monday) and a few spectators. It was lots of fun and much cheering from each team, but we need more spectators. Make plans to come to the next Monday game day and watch the fun.
Special thanks to our guest speakers this week — Minerva Gonzalez with Vista and Brandi Hamilton with Parkwood.
And thank you to Neches House, Lana and Katie for taking our vitals before exercise class on Wednesday. They will be coming every first Monday of the month.
Stacy Snell from Castle Pines did nails and will be here every Monday morning to do nails.
Thank you Della Lumpkin for the nice bingo prizes. Incidentally, Della is our newest “promoter” for the Senior Center. I heard her telling people at church and at Catfish King that she and Billy had retired and the Senior Center was the best thing that had ever happened to them. Glad you like it here; you are a blessing to us.
Mr. Joe and Ms. Gwen said “It is nice to have such a good turn out for our seniors “42” games on Friday. We had 12 tables Friday. Wish more would come out for fun, food and laughs.
We have players coming from Trinity, Zavalla, Apple Springs, Broaddus, and of course Lufkin, who come and enjoy the afternoon. But we can always make room for more.
Our new sound system was up and going Friday at gospel music. We have two special seniors who went together to buy this nice sound system for us. Now our seniors can hear much better. Let’s use the sound system. Thank you “special ones” for the donation.
See you at baseball, bowling, “42” dominoes, dancing or some activity. Come join the fun.
The food is good, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.