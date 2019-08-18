We’ve almost reached the finish line, but it’s still summer my friends. Our state star is shining bright, and it is absolutely holy hot out there. While kids seem to relish in the sublimity of summer, its aura is largely absent for us adults.
Maybe it’s the constant sweating or my electricity bill, but summer I could take or leave. The only redeeming thing summer has to offer, in my opinion, is outdoor cooking.
Burgers, dogs, chicken — whatever can go on a grill. I love it all. I love the ketchup, barbecue sauce, spicy mustard. But just as the thrill of summer subsides with age, the burning in my throat and chest remind me in a not-so-subtle way that my favorite summer pastime (eating, if you didn’t catch it) has consequences.
Occasional acid reflux is a problem for tens of millions of Americans while gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a condition of more frequent and serious acid reflux has been estimated to affect up to 20 percent of the U.S. population.
Reflux can be brought about by spicy foods, excess weight around the mid-section, caffeine and alcohol, chocolate, overeating — anyone else raising their hand?
So what is a red-blooded, soda drinking, nachos-at-the-ballpark American supposed to do? The good news is that most of the time acid reflux is easily treatable.
Medications used to treat reflux vary in mechanism, giving each class of medications its own place in therapy. The first step a reflux-sufferer can take, however, is adjusting his or her lifestyle to prevent occasional reflux from creeping up in the first place.
If certain foods cause you discomfort, avoid those foods. The more common offenders are acidic in nature: citrus fruits/juices, tomato-based products like ketchup and pasta sauce and sodas.
Fried foods and high fat foods linger in the stomach long after consumption and will cause reflux. Always remain upright after eating, and if heartburn strikes in the middle of the night, try elevating the head of your bed a few inches.
Smoking also contributes to heartburn, so if you smoke, stop.
Sometimes medications are needed when lifestyle modifications don’t cut it. Simple antacids like Tums are calcium-based and neutralize stomach acid quickly. They provide moderate, but short-lived, relief. Antacids can prevent full absorption of some medications, rendering them less effective, so be sure to consult with your pharmacist before taking.
Histamine is a critical component in the secretion of acid in the stomach. H2 Blockers (Zantac, Pepcid, Tagamet) begin to work in about 30 minutes, so they are especially useful when taken before meals. They last up to 12 hours and are available over-the-counter in prescription strength.
If you suffer more than twice a week from heartburn, you may need daily treatment with a longer-lasting drug called a proton-pump inhibitor (PPI). These medications are effective at providing 24 hour relief from reflux.
Prilosec, Prevacid and Nexium are now available in low doses over-the-counter for self-treatment, but you should consult your doctor or pharmacist before starting a PPI. These should be taken 30 minutes before a meal and may take a few days before they begin working at full capacity.
Although acid reflux is seemingly commonplace in society today, it shouldn’t be taken lightly. If left untreated, reflux can cause serious problems including cancer of the esophagus. Consult with a doctor or pharmacist to determine what method of reflux treatment is best for you.
