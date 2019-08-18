In the late 1970s, Hell’s Kitchen was under the control of the Irish mob. When three of their top leaders are arrested for a robbery attempt, the rest of the organization promises to take care of their families.
Sadly, the new kingpin’s charity doesn’t extend as far as he promised. So, the wives take matters into their own hands and try to run “the family” themselves. Are the ladies willing to do whatever it takes to run a criminal organization? Or will the cost of power prove to be too high?
Based on the DC Vertigo comic, this vulgar and bloody adventure in female empowerment turns out to be an average mobster movie, at its core.
The ladies quickly flourish when out from under the shadow of their overbearing husbands. What begins as delicious character arcs quickly descend into one-dimensional quests for revenge and power, sadly.
The set was flawless, showcasing the seedy underbelly of New York in 1978, in all her highly detailed, well-thought-out glory. Costumes, makeup and set design all were very well done.
The casting was brilliantly chosen, also. I never thought I’d say that Melissa McCarthy or Tiffany Haddish were excellent choices for their characters, but, well ... wonders clearly never cease.
McCarthy was a great pick for the brains behind the operation. She left her attempts at comedy behind to play a much more serious role, that of sweet and submissive housewife turned ruthless ringleader.
Haddish played her ordinary tough and sassy role, but it’s much more successful when she’s not trying to be funny.
The wildcard of the trio, played by Elisabeth Moss, convincingly changed from the mousy victim into the bloodthirsty, unapologetic killer of the group.
They all did a great job, and definitely looked the part, but the writing of their characters just couldn’t keep them interesting throughout the entire movie. The sizeable supporting cast were all great choices, as well, right down to their believable accents, which is not always easy to keep in check, especially with this big a group of people. Unfortunately, their various stories leave little-to-no impression, most likely causing you to “fuggedaboutit!”
This film is very violent and bloody, making for quite an impressive body count. The majority of the people are shot to death, but there are a few beatings and scenes of females being abused, to break up the grisly monotony.
The language is severe, as is common for this genre. Some of the more severe, yet normally underutilized, swear words are given top billing in this film. I guess there is something to be said for variety.
There is no nudity, but quite a bit of sexual-related content and discussion does occur. There is a lot of alcohol consumed in this movie and some talk of drug use (hey, it is a mobster movie).
All in all, the movie was decent to watch, but suffered from a severe waste of what it might have been. Female empowerment is the clear theme, and it is well done ... for a minute. The ladies soon forget where they came from and turn out just as brutal and diabolical as their male predecessors.
If you are looking for a good mafia movie, there are certainly better ones out there. This story definitely could have been remarkable, but it just ended up being confusing and bloody, without any of the emotional payoff I was looking for. The mishandling of so much raw potential was truly criminal.
The movie feels way longer than it actually is. You will probably find yourself sleeping with the fishes ... or, at least, sleeping in your theater seat, anyway.
I give it a disappointing 5/10.
This movie is definitely not for kids or teens. Really, only the oldest teens and adults should be watching it.
Rated a hard R for violence, language and some sexual content
Run time: felt like much longer than 102 minutes
