The Anthony Smith Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 1 in the St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall.
Hostesses were Mary Duncan, Virginia Welch, Kim Slack and Thames.
Regent Ina Jane Thames called the meeting to order, welcoming members, friends, special guests and prospective new members, Audrey Young and Jennifer Bassin.
Chaplain Ann Richardson led opening rituals, before Thames led the group in the: Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, The American’s Creed, The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America, Singing of the Star-Spangled Banner, and The Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag.
Thames then presented a message from President-General Denise Doring VanBuren.
Charlene Ham, National Defense Chair presented report on the history of the Purple Heart.
Vice Regent Kathy James introduced the speaker, Beverly Wait, TXDAR chair, DAR School. She gave a presentation on ways to support DAR schools without monentary donations.
As a token of the chapter’s appreciation, James presented Wait with an American Flag lapel pin and a note acknowledging that a $25 donation had been made in her honor to the DAR Daughter’s Tribute.
After hearing officer reports, Shelby Morehead, the daughter of Morris and Shalisa Morehead, was elected the Anthony Smith Chapter’s Outstanding Junior for 2020.
DAR members celebrating birthdays in October are: Dorothy Owen, Reba Garrison, Patricia Harkness, Kittie Davis, Billie Reynolds, Thames, Carolyn New, Amanda Ellis, Judy Johnson, Joy Turner, Jennifer Haar and Lou Ann Raetz.
The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 in the St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall. The speaker will be Cindi Allen Schmerber from the Lady Houston Chapter. Her presentation will be about the Revolutionary War Sash of her ancestor, Patriot Robert Lemon.
SPJST Dance
The SPJST Dance will be Oct. 18 from 7-10 p.m. The Glenn Lenderman Band will provide the music. Don’t forget your pot uck dish. The SPJST Lodge is located at 197 Hughes, Lufkin. Please come and enjoy the meal, fellowship, music and dance. For more information, call 465-2435.
Angelina County Heart Alliance
Angelina County Heart Alliance is preparing for its annual Heart Scoot event, which celebrates heart survivors and helps increase heart disease awareness in Angelina County.
A heart survivor is anyone who has survived a stroke or any form of heart disease.
The color walk/run features a designated 1K and 5K course. During the race, participants are doused with color at various color stations ending with one final color celebration at the finish line.
This year’s event will be Saturday at Ellen Trout Zoo. Check-in is at 7 a.m. and event starts at 8 a.m. Visitangelinaheart.org to register for the event.
All proceeds from the event will stay in Angelina County to raise awareness about heart disease.
Throughout the year, the ACHA uses funds to donate AEDs and CPR training kits to schools, civic centers, fire departments and other public areas. They provide public service announcements to increase awareness of signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke to ensure early diagnosis and treatment.
ACHA also provides speakers to faith-based and civic organizations and schools to promote health education regarding cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Lufkin Community Band
The Lufkin Community Band is always looking for adults interested in playing in the band. No auditions are required. If you played an instrument in high school or college, join us. Come to a rehearsal at 7 p.m. any Tuesday in Hudgins Hall on the Angelina College campus. Visit facebook.com/Lufkin Community Band/ for more information.
Foster Grandparents
Put a little extra money in your pocket and participate in enjoyable social activities with other seniors.
Morning or afternoon schedules are available with a daily hot meal, mileage reimbursement or local transportation available, uniforms and semi-monthly checks.
Enjoy a flexible 20- to 40-hour week. Use your talent and experience to help children learn and develop.
For information, call 633-3767.
Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you like to follow problems through to resolution? An ombudsman is a member of a group of volunteer patient advocates who work with nursing home residents. For many residents, all they need is someone to talk to. You could be that someone.
Ombudsmen work with 41 nursing and 18 assisted living facilities throughout the Deep East Texas Region. Each volunteer is paired with a facility and visits that facility two hours every week. Training to become a volunteer ombudsmen is provided free of charge by the Area Agency on Aging. The job of an ombudsman is to make sure the quality of care received is up to standard.
If you need assistance in solving a problem in a nursing home, contact Tonya Jackson, managing local ombudsman, at (800) 256-6848 extension 5326 or (409) 384-5704 ext. 5326, or Charity Kiser, local staff ombudsman, at extension 5355. Both are with the Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Also, if you’re among the many Americans facing financial challenges with their health care costs, there may be ways you can save money on your health care costs if you have Medicare.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Medicaid — a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, there are four programs that may help you pay for your Medicare premiums and other costs: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program, Qualifying Individual Program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals Program. View details and eligibility qualifications at medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs/.
Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Area Agency on Aging at (800) 442-8845 or (903) 218-6500 and speak to a certified benefits counselor.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program
If you are 55 or older and interested in volunteering at any of the organizations listed, call Marilyn Gardner with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at 362-6922. These organizations have a need for volunteers: Harbour Hospice, Angelina Arts Alliance, Angelina County Senior Center, Area Agency On Aging, Brandon Elementary, city of Lufkin (Main Street), Community Reassurance Program, DETCOG Homeland Security (CERT), DETCOG Lufkin, DETCOG Ombudsman Program (Regional), Diboll High School, Family Crisis Center, Goodwill Industries, Habitat For Humanity — Lufkin, Hope Center of North Lufkin, Hospice in the Pines, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, Lufkin American Red Cross, Lufkin Police Department, Lufkin State Supported Living Center, Lufkin Veterans Administration, Museum of East Texas, Pregnancy Help Center, RSVP Advisory Council and County ADV. COMM, RSVP Office — Angelina County, Salvation Army, Salvation Army Adult Day Center, Second Blessings Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Temple Elementary School — Diboll, Temple Memorial Library — Diboll, Texas Forestry Museum, Timber Point Apartment Homes, and the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store.
