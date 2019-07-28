Surely everyone knows the story of ‘‘The Lion King’’ by now, as it has been a classic since the cartoon version was released in 1994.
King Mufasa and Queen Sarabi have a young prince, Simba. He is your average young boy: rambunctious, curious, always getting into trouble. All the while, he’s learning about the great responsibility he will one day inherit as king. His uncle, Scar, has other plans, though. He wants the throne for himself. So much so, that he sets up an “accident” that results in Mufasa’s and Simba’s deaths. Or so he thinks.
Thinking it’s all his fault, Simba runs away and is found by a ragtag group of outcasts, led by a warthog and a meerkat. They help him grow up big and strong and show him another side of life, full of relaxation and no worries.
But, when his childhood friend finds him again, she tells him about how Scar and his army of hyenas have destroyed their home. Now, Simba must choose whether to take back his home and his rightful place as king, or let the shame of his past destroy him and the kingdom his father built.
Directed by Jon Favreau, it’s the latest in a long line of Disney live-action remakes. The film is pretty much a shot-for-shot remake, changing nothing from the original, save a couple of jokes and rewriting the words to a song or two.
All of the iconic moments from the cartoon are here, only done in breathtakingly impressive CGI. It’s so lifelike, you will forget you’re watching computer animation at times, and not seeing actual lions and zebras and aardvarks. Oh my.
The film is definitely a testament to the magic of computer graphics. The visuals cannot be overstated. The film, as a whole, lacked the same energy as the original, though. The action, the jokes, even the songs all seemed to have less enthusiasm as the first one did.
Disney worked tirelessly to find the perfect cast for this film. It was going to be a Herculean task to try to match the genius of the original voice actors. They had a few successes — and a few bitter failures.
James Earl Jones returns to play Mufasa, because who else could ever hope to fill his shoes? Donald Glover was excellent as Simba, especially helpful that he can sing, this time around. Beyonce was decent as Nala. Fortunately, she didn’t have just a whole lot of lines. Her singing parts were well done, also.
Chiwetel Ejiofor brought a much watered-down version of the sinister Scar, a far cry from Jeremy Irons’ goose-bump inducing performance. I never thought I’d say these words, but Seth Rogen was a perfect choice for Pumbaa. Billy Eichner tried to bring to life the lovable Timon. He captured all of the snark and sass, but none of the cuteness, which is par for the course with him. John Oliver was a great match for Zazu as well, but he did have Rowan Atkinson’s shoes to try to fill, which is no small feat (pun intended).
It’s impossible not to compare the new cast with the old voice actors. Some were excellent, while some left much to be desired.
The film is a bit more violent than the original. There is a lot of fighting and biting/clawing between lions and hyenas, during the extended final battles, especially. Some of the scenes may be a little intense for the youngest of viewers. Obviously, there’s no blood and gore, though.
There is no bad language, but expect an increase of fart jokes this time around. All of the animals are naked the entire time, there is not a stitch of clothing anywhere in the film. This is a shocking departure from Disney’s normally family-friendly approach to film making.
There is zero sexual content or innuendo. Obviously, there’s no drinking or drug use at all. It could not be more family-friendly. Seriously — I’m not lion.
Although visually stunning, this movie wasn’t nearly as good as the cartoon. It was an obvious money grab and sadly brought nothing new to this live-action remake. The songs weren’t as likable, and the jokes didn’t land nearly as well.
To be honest, the new one is forgettable, truly only making me want to watch the first one again. No doubt, Disney will make a lot of money off of this, but any repeat viewings, dare I say, will be directed to the parents’ old VHS copies of the original. No doubt, these live-action remakes will continue for a long time. Let’s hope they start making them worth the hefty price of going to the movies to see them.
I give it an underwhelmed 6.5/10.
Safe and friendly for kids of all ages. Everyone will enjoy this one.
Rating: PG for violence, peril and some thematic elements
Run time: a kingly 118 minutes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.