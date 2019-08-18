Luzelle Dominy of Lufkin will celebrate her 100th birthday with a celebration from 2-4 p.m. August 31 at Crown Colony Country Club. She was born Sept. 2, 1919. She has two children, Elaine Gandy of Lufkin and Peggy Clark (deceased), seven grandchildren, 12-great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren. The celebration will be hosted by her family. If you are unable to attend, the family is asking that you send her a card to P.O. Box 2222, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.