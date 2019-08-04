It’s been a busy week at and beyond the center. Starting with today, we watched “The Case for Christ” movie. It was kind of deep for us in parts, but the ending was good. Only three of us watched it. Thanks to Krystal for setting it up for us and popping the popcorn, even though she had trouble getting it started. All this technology can be baffling sometimes.
After the movie and getting the volunteers for serving, Lorrie and I went to Gipson Funeral Home for the LIFT luncheon and program. Karen Robinson played the guitar and sang for us. Thanks to our bingo Nancys and the other ladies who help with the luncheon; we look forward to it on the last Tuesday of each month.
We had 21 associated with the center at the luncheon. We are looking for some of you to join us for lunch one day at 11:30 a.m. or some of our activities.
Next, we went to bingo at Larkspur and came out lucky. Lorrie won a five-cup coffee pot and I won a couple of prizes. Thanks Charlotte for the good time. There were six of our center seniors there.
Kathleen Crain brought a birthday cake for the exercisers last week. She turned 91 years of age and can work circles around us. Thirty helped her celebrate. Thanks Kathleen for the cake, and we hope you last 91 more years. Your are a blessing to all who know you.
There were 20 center employees who took the CPR class a few weeks ago. It was a fun time, but we learned a lot. The steps still go over and over in my head, especially when I get in bed and try to go to sleep.
I would recommend the class to any and all who have never had it. You never know whose life you may save if you have knowledge of what to do. Think about it.
Those can pull-tabs are still coming in and we are far from 100 pounds. We have until October before turning them in, so keep saving and turning them in.
God bless you all. Hope to see you soon.
Look on Angelina County Facebook or my Facebook to see our August menu. Come eat with us.
