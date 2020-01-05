Happy New Year! I wish everyone a Happy New Year and hope it will be the best year ever. I know some of us have had a lot to deal with in 2019, but our “page” is clean and with God on our side, let’s strive to make this a happy year.
Ms. Bambi’s fifth-grade class came through again with special hand-made cards for our center and 100 gift bags for our Meals on Wheels participants. Secret Santa also donated 60 bags. Thank you, Ms. Bambi and your “children,” for your giving spirit. God bless you all.
We had a great Christmas bingo party. I think it went beyond Wendy’s expectations. Last count I had, there were 41 playing. The ornament prizes were really neat and special. I didn’t hear any complaints. Thanks, Wendy, and Levi and Will, for helping with the party.
We had a good crowd at bingo on Monday, and I ended up being the caller. Some were missing because of sickness, but we did have some new players. It was a great morning.
Last week was a short one, but filled with fun. Seems as though Christmas made some folks sick, but it’s that time of year. Take care. We miss you.
Some of you need to start 2020 by coming to the center and joining in our activities and eating a good hot meal. We would love to have you.
I want to thank all my volunteers who have played a big part in making 2019 a great year. I couldn’t do without you. And for all the Christmas wishes, cards, gifts, and especially those “gift cards” I received. We will enjoy. Thanks again, you are special.
See you at the Senior Center, 2801 Valley Ave. Our phone number is 634-4179.
