Betty Alexander Wood celebrated her 90th birthday at her home on Aug. 3 with family and friends. She said that she was blessed to have so many family and friends to attend.
She was happy that all three of her children and their families could be there. There were: sons Larry and Kathy Alexander, of Livingston; Greg and Melinda Alexander, of Hudson; daughter Diane Alexander Conerly, of Harvest, Alabama. Also, granddaughters Jennifer Smith, of Frisco; Kelli Conerly, of Madison, Alabama; Courtney Conerly Hamby and 2-year-old daughter Ellie; Kristen Conerly Batchelor and husband Jack and 3-year-old daughter Peyton and 2-year-old son Jay.
Betty said, “A really big thank you goes to daughter-in-law Melinda for all of the planning and work to make the party a big success.”
Betty was born Aug. 14, 1929, to parents Claude and Solvie Christie Trevathan. She was a 1949 graduate of Hudson High School in a class of 16 at the age of 16.
I was in Grizzly’s to pick up magnet Panther Paws for my car and Sharon Adams told me about her canning. She and veterinarian Dr. Craig Wood, who has a blueberry farm, made bluebonnet jelly with blueberries and scotch bonnet peppers.
Sharon also made habanero honey with habanero peppers. She has four raised beds with tomatoes, peppers and a cabbage that was 28 inches around and made four pints of sauerkraut.
You never know what Sharon will do next.
The Rummage Sale sponsored by the Lufkin Junior League will be early this fall. The dates are Oct. 4-5 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church on Feagin Drive.
They are hoping the more visible location, the ample parking and single level sales space will lead to a more successful sale.
If you can begin cleaning out your items now, we have storage space available this year. If possible, please put all clothing on hangers and in boxes for stacking. They will be setting up and pricing items Sept. 30 through Oct. 3.
Jack and Sue Gorden celebrated Sue’s birthday with a grand tour of London and Paris. The weather was perfect, a welcome relief from the Texas heat.
One highlight of the trip was having dinner at a fabulous Paris steak restaurant with Lacy Strong. Lacy is the daughter of Mark and Kim Strong of Lufkin. She is living in Paris and teaching Chinese children to speak English. She recently completed her master’s degree in Paris.
Sue was Lacy’s multi-age first- and second-grade teacher at Dunbar Primary, and they have stayed in touch through the years.
Upon their return from Europe, the Gordens found that their new roof was being completed by The Roofing Company. Ab and Jennifer did a splendid job on the red roof. They worked with their crew to make sure the roof was just the perfect shade of red, and their workmanship was of the highest quality.
Our young people are on the move. Abby McCarty, daughter of Mary Gail and Kevin McCarty, received her Master of Education in Educational Administration from Lamar University.
She is currently serving as the Special Education Department Head and Autism/Low Incidence Disabilities teacher at Lufkin High School. She is thrilled to serve in these positions and will continue in this role until the next adventure comes along.
Garion and Lindsay Taylor’s son Jay moved to Colorado Springs and is working at the At Home store. Their other son Zach is the offensive coordinator at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth.
Matt Smithhart, son of Dana and Kevin Smithhart, is a first-year teacher in the chemistry department at Lufkin High School. All of our young people are doing good.
Rusty and Amy Ford are grandparents again.
Blake and Meagan Ford are the parents of Kendall Blake Ford, born Aug. 18, weighing 6 lbs. 1 oz. and 19 inches long. Her big sister is Keily who was 3 the day after Kendall was born.
Blake is teaching world geography and coaching football and baseball at Klein Cain High School.
The other grandparents are Johnna and Danny Wells and Donna and Kevin Dorman.
Ernest and I received a beautiful golden wedding anniversary folder from Sister Mary Margaret OP and all of the Sisters at the Cloistered Dominican Nuns of the Monastery of Infant Jesus.
I called Doug Russell and they are still in need of money for their air conditioning units that were needed. It costs more to bring things up to city code than planned.
If you have any extra money that you would send to the Monastery of the Infant Jesus, 1501 Lotus Lane, Lufkin 75904, it will be put to good use.
Karen Broughton had rotator cuff surgery on her right arm and husband Ben has been on duty to do housework and her hair. I told Karen that he was doing a good job.
We went to the Night Howls fundraiser at the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter and got wonderful barbecue plates furnished by Briggs’ Fine BBQ, and volunteers for the things that went with the sandwiches.
This was in conjunction with the NBC Clear the Shelter event and there were 48 adoptions that day.
Molly James, one of the volunteers, said they all celebrated. Kurth is an animal services and adoption center. They take animals from the entire county and rehabilitate them and put them up for adoption. Stray animals are a community problem and there is a city ordinance that says that they must take the animals.
The money collected last week goes for veterinary care that they need in order to become adoptable. The animals deserve better treatment than leaving them to the elements.
Kurth works toward getting care for the animals so they can find a good home.
I bid on a Vera Bradley purse and went to pick it up on Monday. The volunteers were pleased with their results of the silent auction, raffle and meal.
Thanks to the donors and the buyers. Bruce Sublett provided the music. Their next fundraiser will be the first Saturday in March at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
My computer repairman Sammy Hartnett has moved his A+ Computer Repair to a different location at 2604 U.S. Highway 69 north. Contact numbers are 414-0093 and 465-7634. Email is apluscomputerrepair@mail.com. Between Sammy and Betty, they keep my computer running when I do something dumb.
I bid online at the Lufkin Auction House and got a necklace. Marty Pigg has the online auction once a month. His location is 216 N. First St. beside Robert Warren‘s CPA office.
David Hicks had a half-price sale at 117 E. Frank Ave. on Friday and Saturday to clear out merchandise.
Janie Harris Wier hosted the LHS Class of 1955 girls at her home last week.
Attending were: Sarah Lawrence Austin, Carolyn Conn Haney, Dee Townsend Mitchell (from Nacogdoches), Nelda Perry Ruby, Meredith Berry Smith, Betty Null York and me.
We are hoping maybe to do this again soon. Sorry others could not attend. You better attend next time to keep us from talking about you.
Please be aware not to answer any calls from IRS or Social Security. The robo calls coming from ‘‘local’’ number are getting worse. I had a warranty call on caller ID as Monastery of Infant Jesus. I also had one from the County Courthouse. I called that number back and it was the courthouse but it wasn’t them calling.
They are spoofing local numbers so please beware and just hang up. Please do not get taken by them.
