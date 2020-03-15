TYLER — While on a recent trip to Tyler, some friends and I stopped by a place called Roast Social Kitchen.
I did a little research, and it turns out this place is owned by the same people who own Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q. They opened in 2016 with the goal to source from the best local farms.
The atmosphere of Roast is wonderful. It’s something like industrial chic. The tables are prepared with candles and little conversation starters. It seemed like the perfect place for a first date.
We tried the Maryland Crab Cakes for an appetizer, and they were amazing. Flaky in the middle and lightly crunchy on the outside. The flavor was so excellent, especially when paired with the half-grilled lemon and warm butter. Presentation and execution were on point, which was a good sign for the rest of the meal.
We had to try the Beyond Meat Burger for one of our appetizers, and it was pretty great. It’s not meat, but it has the deep, savory flavor you want from a burger.
Mix that with the lettuce, tomato, brioche bun and delicious aioli, and you have a wonderful meal. It came with a Caesar salad that was mildly sweet and topped with toasted Parmigiano cheese. It was a great complement to the burger.
The next venture was the Hanger Steak. Honestly, it was absolutely incredible. Cooked to literal perfection with hints of citrus, savory, juicy, tangy, sweet. The cut was perfect, and the flavor lasted. It was definitely a meal to remember.
Every flavor had a complement on the dish. The Red Skinned Potatoes were crispy, flaky and dark — an absolutely perfect complement. This is the best high-priced menu item I have ever had. It more than lives up to its price tag.
The final entree we tried was the Bees Knees — roast garlic puree, four-cheese blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Mike’s Hot Honey, thyme and orange drizzle. Honey on a pizza was the best decision ever made. Holy cannoli, I love this combo.
The small pepperonis were wonderfully crunchy and filled with flavor. The sausage bites were a little dry but also packed with flavor.
But the honey and cheese and thin crust slapped. It’s a sweet flavor that melts perfectly into the savory meat and cheese.
We chose the Apple Crisp for dessert, and the smell hit us first. The first bite was such an interesting combination of the cold vanilla ice cream and hot apple slices. The flavor was wonderful, and the oat crisp made the experience lovely. It was yet another mastery of the sweet and smooth palate.
Overall, I was so amazed with Roast.
Roast is a place where you want to explore the menu. Sometimes I forget that people go to school or study under a master for years to understand what things taste like and how they affect the human palate. I’m very glad we have such a wonderful restaurant in East Texas.
Roast is at 1125 E. 5th St. in Tyler and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday.
