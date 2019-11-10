The Anthony Smith Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met for their November meeting Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall. Regent Ina Jane Thames called the meeting to order. She welcomed members, friends, and special guests.
Chaplain Ann Richardson led opening rituals, Flag Chair Kay Moss led the group in the following: The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, The American’s Creed, The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America, Singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and The Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag.
Regent Thames presented a message titled “Constitution Hall: The Next Act” from President-General Denise Doring VanBuren.
Charlene Ham, National Defense Chair, presented a report on one’s Right and Need to Vote.
Regent Ina Jane Thames introduced special guests and prospective new members Marie Luce and Rebecca Fleck.
Vice Regent Kathy James introduced the speaker, Cindy Allen Schmerber, from the Lady Houston Chapter. Mrs. Schmerber gave a presentation about the Revolutionary War Sash of her ancestor, Patriot Robert Lemon.
As a token of the chapter’s appreciation, Vice Regent James presented Mrs. Schmerber with a Rise and Shine coffee mug.
Announcements:
November is National American Indian Heritage Month. Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown signed a proclamation for the city of Lufkin urging all citizens to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities.
Members were invited to attend the Veterans Assembly at Hudson ISD on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. in the Hudson High School Gym. Conni Estes will be presenting a Vietnam Veteran lapel pin to Gary Henson, a former Navy pilot who served from 1965 to 1972.
An article about the efforts of Pat Levens and her husband Leon to have Fellowship Cemetery in Warren, Tyler County, designated as a landmark by the Texas Historical Society will appear in the Jan-Feb issue of “Daughters” magazine.
Linda Ellis reported donations made to Charles Wilson VA Clinic, DeBakey Center and other programs that provide services to veterans.
