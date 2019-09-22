Angelina Master Gardener’s Fall Native Plant Sale begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at our greenhouse in the Farmers Market. We will have groundcovers for shade, grasses, perennials, shrubs, trees and vines. Proceeds fund our educational programs and scholarships.
Come early for best selection. We accept cash or checks, but no plastic.
A lot of folks want to grow fruits and vegetables in their backyard. The produce is fresher, and children are more apt to eat nutritious vegetables and fruit that they helped grow. We will have a selection of plants called “Incredible Edibles” that will include citrus, figs, native fruits and herbs. For the first time we will have plants for your fall vegetable garden along with a few winter annuals.
Citrus is a popular fruit to grow at home. We will have Meiwa Kumquat trees, which are evergreen and have fragrant blossoms in the early spring. Meiwas will grow about 10 feet tall and tolerate temperatures down to 20 degrees, so find a sunny spot in your yard for one. Kumquats are small round fruits that are edible, skin and all. You will need a 20-gallon container if you choose to plant in a pot.
Owari Satsuma is also an evergreen tree that grows 6 to 12 feet tall and 2 to 6 feet wide. It will take temperatures below 30 degrees, but protect from severe freezes. White blossoms cover it in spring and fruit ripens October to December. The fruit is like a clementine.
If you grow it in a container it will be a little smaller. Plant your citrus trees where they will get at least eight hours of sun every day. Keep the soil moisture even and feed with a citrus food that you can find at local garden centers. Both of our citrus trees will be in 2-gallon pots.
Elderberry, Sambuscus canadensis, is a graceful deciduous native shrub that will grow 10-12 feet tall and wide. In late spring tiny white flowers appear in broad clusters that are up to 10 inches in diameter. The fruit is berrylike, dark purple, and one-quarter inch wide and attractive to birds. It is useful for jellies or pies. Fruit needs to be cooked before it is consumed.
Elderberries remind me of my grandmother, who made elderberry-apple pies each summer. You can prune this bush heavily in winter to keep it in good form. Plant in moist soil that is rich in organic matter.
We will have mayhaw trees, Crataegus opaca. Mayhaws seem to be in demand each year as East Texans love their mayhaw jelly. Mayhaws are related to apples and are the size of cherries. It’s native to swampy areas and river bottoms, but it will grow in well-drained soil. It prefers an acid soil and be sure to give it one inch of water each week when it doesn’t rain.
You will need two Mayhaw trees for good pollination. Space them about 10-15 feet apart. They will be covered with fragrant white blossoms in early spring and it attracts our native pollinators. When you harvest the fruit, lay old sheets on the ground and shake the tree. Or you may simply leave the fruit for the birds. The mayhaw trees will come in 3-gallon pots.
Mexican Plum, Prunus Mexicana, is a small tree that will grow 15-35 feet in height. It blooms with white blossoms in very early spring, providing food for native pollinators and beauty for your yard. It has a satiny blue-gray bark and the small plums make good jelly. Plant it in sun to part-shade. The white spring blossoms add color to the landscape.
Common Persimmon, Diospyros virginiana, will grow in part-shade or sun and reach heights of 20-35 feet. There will be fragrant white blossoms in the spring. It is deciduous and leaves turn orange in the fall. In late fall you can harvest 2-inch fruits. The Common Persimmon will provide fruit for you or the wildlife.
Figs are a well-adapted Texas favorite fruit tree. They grow well and are relatively problem free. Their main requirement is regular watering. We will have Celeste Figs and Everbearing Figs.
Celeste Figs have medium small fruits with purple brown skin and light pink pulp. They are sweet and can be eaten fresh as dessert. Celeste Figs grow about 6-8 feet tall. Everbearing Figs have sweet amber flesh and are nearly seedless. There will be a light crop in May and then another in July and August.
Our herbs will include Cooking Bay and Rosemary. Both are well-adapted to our area. Cooking Bay, Laurus nobilis, will grow to be a lovely small tree. It has dark green aromatic evergreen foliage. It is used as a culinary herb in soups and stews. It will reach heights of 12-15 feet and 7 feet wide.
Rosemary, Rosemary officinalis, is a perennial herb that will grow into a shrub. Its distinctive aromatic fragrance is noticed when you brush past it in the garden. Rosemary can be used to season pork and poultry dishes. I like to slip stems of it under the skin of our Thanksgiving turkey. Rosemary is evergreen and has tiny blue blossoms that attract bees and butterflies.
We will have a selection of herbs, fall vegetables and fall ornamentals. Our vendor will be out shopping for those selections on Friday before the sale, so you will need to come Saturday to see what they are.
The September edition of Forest County Gardening, may be viewed on City of Lufkin, KLTX TV, Suddenlink Channel 15 or at youtu.be/QOIrfu2gSwA.
We returned to the home of Joe Pase and learned how to identify the native trees on his property. You may also visit Angelina County Master Gardeners Facebook page and find the link to the video. Joe is a very knowledgeable forester and I’m sure you will enjoy this edition.
Follow Angelina County Master Gardeners on Facebook to see the complete plant list for our sale. Looking forward to visiting with you Saturday at our plant sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.