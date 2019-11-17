The highlight of our week was the Veterans Day Pinning Ceremony by four ladies from Affinity Hospice as they recognized military veterans at our Senior Center.
It was a sweet and solemn moment as each veteran was recognized. Those veterans were Bill Frazier, Fred Bolenbarker, Glen Humphreys, James Smathers, Jody Dean, John LaRue and Wendell Turner.
We want to thank Jenny Horton and her helpers for our first Veteran’s Pinning Ceremony.
Several ladies have had their nails done by Nikki before we play bingo. Looks like nail day is a definite hit. Keep up the good work, Nikki.
Speaking of bingo, I want to thank Wendy for the center’s donation for bingo prizes, as well as Gabe at The Medicine Shoppe and our regular anonymous donor. We appreciate all your help.
In case some of my readers have nice unused items in your closets and you want to donate them to us, we will gladly use them for bingo prizes. I know I have cleaned out drawers and closets and found things that I brought for prizes. “One man’s trash, is another man’s treasure.” How true.
We’ve had a good number of new faces around here and I love it. Our family is growing weekly, but we are constantly losing some of them, too.
Just had word today that Joleen Burton passed away. Joleen was a faithful van rider, volunteer, enjoyed our exercise program and thoroughly enjoyed every minute she came to the center. Our sympathy goes out to her family and friends during this time of sorrow. R.I.P. Joleen.
Today was the L.I.F.T. Meeting at Gipson Funeral Home and I counted 22 associated with the Senior Center attending. Jack and Sylvia Havard sang for the program and everyone enjoyed their singing. Thank you Gipson’s for this luncheon each month. This was the last program until January 2020.
In the past, Gipson’s has been faithful to give our seniors those special calendars with the beautiful pictures and little pockets on them. We appreciate them. Hopefully we will be getting some Farmer’s Almanac later on.
I must say that I appreciate all those who are volunteering to stay and clean the tables after lunch. Evelyn Barnes, Keith Moody and some special men and women who do not wish their names published. All of you are to be commended for your volunteer service at the center. Thank you.
Stay in, keep warm and hydrated and I hope to see you soon.
