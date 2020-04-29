Lufkin senior Garin Ashby has been selected as a National Honor Society Scholarship semifinalist.
He was chosen from nearly 7,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education.
At Lufkin High School, Ashby has been an active member of his school and community. Not only has he achieved and maintained high academic success throughout his four years in high school while taking some of the most rigorous courses offered, he has also served as the senior president for Student Council, an officer for FFA, and the vice president for NHS.
In addition, Ashby has served the community by volunteering for both school and community events consistently throughout his high school career.
Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Since 1946, more than $17 million in scholarships has been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
The Anthony Smith Chapter, NSDAR, awarded scholarships to two 2020 Angelina County high school seniors.
William Lanigan is the son of Bill and Katherine Lanigan. At Lufkin High School, Will has been involved with the swim team, the band, the Panther Growls student newspaper, as well as the Boy Scouts of America. Will was on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll (grades 9-12), and lettered in academics, band and swimming (grades 10-12).
He has been accepted at Texas Tech University where he plans to major in journalism.
Jada Salaiz is the daughter of Rodolfo and Amanda Salaiz. At Diboll High School, Jada’s activities have included the student council, HOSA/health science club, Spanish club, as well as the Drug-Free All-Stars. Jada is a member of the Interact Club and served as the 2019-20 club president. She is also a member of the National Honor Society (2017- present). Jada has been accepted at Texas A&M University where she plans to major in public health.
Applications for The Coalition’s Drug-Free All-Star program are now available.
Drug-Free All-Stars serve as drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free role models to the community and promote healthy living for Angelina County residents.
All high school juniors that are passionate about being drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free are eligible for the program. The application can be accessed on The Coalition’s website at angelinacoalition.org/youth.
The deadline for applications is May 31. For more information, visit The Coalition’s website or social media channels @thecoalition936, or contact Abby Baker at abaker@angelinacoalition.org.
The next generation of East Texas leaders can now apply for the chance to be a part of the Leadership Tomorrow Class of 2020-21 during their junior year of high school.
“We are building them up to be great leaders here in Angelina County. Not only for their peers, but for their futures,” said Ashley Berry, director of leadership programs. “We are teaching them to be leaders of the future.”
Applications can be downloaded at lufkintexas.org/main/leadership-tomorrow, along with a brochure showcasing more info about the annual program. The applications also are available at high school counselors’ offices and the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 1615 S. Chestnut St. The deadline to apply is May 15.
Leadership Tomorrow, hosted by the Chamber, is a seven-month program designed for high school, private school, charter school and home school juniors in Angelina County.
Students have the benefit of learning about Angelina County firsthand, exploring possible career opportunities that exist in this area, and giving back to the community through volunteer service and projects.
The class year will begin with a reception in October to welcome students and to thank their sponsors. During the following seven months, students will attend a total of five sessions that focus on social services, health care, education, quality of life, local economy, financial services and government in Angelina County. During this time, the students also will work on three community volunteer projects and close out the year with graduation in April.
“Our hope would be for the leaders that we are developing to have a desire to come back and lead Angelina County,” Berry said.
For more information, contact Berry at ABerry@LufkinTexas.org or 634-6644.
