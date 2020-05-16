Railey Breanne Oates of Lufkin is a spring 2020 honor graduate from Panola College, graduating Magna Cum Laude (3.75-3.89).
Five Angelina County students have earned a degree from Western Governors University.
■ Becca Oquinn of Huntington earned a Master of Business Administration, Healthcare Management degree.
■ Jason Minchew of Lufkin earned a Master of Business Administration, Healthcare Management degree.
■ Shannon Allen of Lufkin earned a Bachelor of Arts, Special Education degree.
■ Shaunna Morgan of Lufkin earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Management degree.
■ Rebecca Reeder of Lufkin earned a Master of Science, Management and Leadership degree.
Since Jan. 2, the online, nonprofit university has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees.
H-E-B is hosting a Texas-sized graduation celebration at 7 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube.
The graduation event is organized to help Texans celebrate the occassion and will feature messages from some famous and beloved Texans and a one-of-a-kind musical performance (with a surprise special guest) to celebrate this year’s graduating class.
As part of the ongoing celebration, H-E-B is hosting the #HEBGraduation sweepstakes, where grads can enter for a win a $500 VISA gift card.
High school and college seniors can share a photo or video on Twitter or Instagram about how they are celebrating graduation this year in order to be eligible to win a gift card and possibly be featured on the live graduation celebration. Entrants must use #HEBGraduation. The sweepstakes will end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Applications for The Coalition’s Drug-Free All-Star program are now available.
Drug-Free All-Stars serve as drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free role models to the community and promote healthy living for Angelina County residents.
All high school juniors that are passionate about being drug-, alcohol- and tobacco-free are eligible for the program. The application can be accessed on The Coalition’s website at angelinacoalition.org/youth.
The deadline for applications is May 31. For more information, visit The Coalition’s website or social media channels @thecoalition936, or contact Abby Baker at abaker@angelinacoalition.org.
