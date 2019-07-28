Shelby Garcia, daughter of Leah and Ross Garcia, was the honoree at a bridal brunch hosted by her aunt Terri Garcia (Ross’s twin sister), at the Old University Building in Nacogdoches.
Family attending were: Amy Murphy, mother of the groom; Jeremy Murphy; Annette Murphy, Jeremy’s grandmother; Janice Ann Rowe and Julie Jumper.
On the bride’s side were Tiffany Cavins and Cheyenne Garcia, sisters of bride; MacKenzie Cavins, Shelby’s niece; Betty Stokes, grandmother; and Glenda Smiley, cousin of bride.
Tomé catered the finger food in the historic Old University Building, which was established during the Republic of Texas and built in 1859. It’s the only university to be established during that period and still in existence.
Terri Garcia teaches fourth grade at Thomas J. Rusk Elementary next door. She gave each of us a vintage handkerchief for our “Happy Tears” at the wedding.
Shelby is a licensed professional counselor intern at Burke early childhood intervention. Jeremy is a driller for Nabors Drilling and they currently reside in Lufkin. Sister Cheyenne is the recruiter for Premier Pediatric Therapy, a home health pediatric company here in Lufkin. Glad to have them home in Lufkin.
I relived the Apollo 11 all week. On Sunday, July 20, 1969, I came up on a slalom water ski at Lake Sam Rayburn when Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon that night. That was 50 years ago when I was skinny and not married.
Hadlee Hollis, daughter of Shelly and Monty Hollis, celebrated her 21st birthday on July 13 in Galveston with her parents and brother Huntter Hollis, Bonnie McFarland, Kagen Nevills and other friends at the Fisherman’s Wharf.
Patty Cake’s Bakery did a Pink Ombre Derby Cake. Dad Monty took them deep sea fishing, catching snapper and shark, which they brought home.
Other friends were there to celebrate the weekend. Shelly enjoyed the pool at the Sea Scape Condos.
Marvin “Buddy” Ivie lost his daughter Kimberly Ivie Steffan to Huntington’s Disease at 53. Her memorial was at Parkview Baptist Church on Sunday. Her mother was Taylor Atkins Ivie, who had the disease and passed it to her three children. Marvin lost sons Barry and Craig to the disease.
Carolyn Booth and Steve Kole eloped on June 11 and were married at the Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Carolyn and Steve were sweethearts in high school and Carolyn had to move her sophomore year from East Chambers High School in Winnie to south of Zavalla, where her family was building a retirement home. Some years later Steve was in contact with Carolyn’s sister, Alvis, and gave her his telephone number. They met again in March and it was a whirlwind courtship. It had been 30 years since they parted.
Carolyn’s daughter found some letters from someone in College Station (where Steve was in school at Texas A&M) in a cedar chest that Carolyn had given her and asked who he was.
Steve’s father passed away his sophomore year at Texas A&M and he returned to Winnie to the 2,500 acres of rice farming. Steve has four grown children and Carolyn has a daughter in North Carolina.
The newlyweds went to Branson on their honeymoon. They plan to live in Lufkin.
Jenny Horton is the Community Liaison for Affinity Hospice, a Christian-based hospice in Jasper, Lufkin, Beaumont and Center. Brian Harkness is the director. They have Dr. Dale Staggermeier, medical director on staff, registered nurses, medical social workers, spiritual care counselors, home hospice aides and hospice homemakers. They serve 19 counties.
You do not need to be bedridden to ask for hospice. They had a military veteran who wanted to make one more parachute jump and they made it possible for him. Their goal is to work with patients who are facing a life-limiting illness. Their website is affinityhospice.net.
They are locally owned by East Texans who felt led to serve families, friends and neighbors in communities needing quality end of life care. Their toll free number is (855) 860-2626 or locally at 639-2626 and they are at 2708 S. Medford Drive in Lufkin.
Horton will be hosting an Affinity Hospice informative, doughnut and coffee breakfast at Inverness over 55 Community Center on Lotus Lane at 10 a.m. Aug. 20. Anyone who is interested in learning about the fundamentals of today’s hospice is welcome to attend.
Louis Landers at the Diboll History Center sent me a true “blast from the past” in 1946 when I was in the musical “Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.” That was just 73 years ago and not many are still living.
Jo Ann Ruby Lawley and Lee Brookshire were two and me that had speaking parts of the 22 that are still here. There were 24 in the chorus and I recognized John Bateman, Jo Ann Braden Hobbs and Judy Wortham Brooks. It was a newspaper article about the production. Mike Askins was Tom Sawyer and I was Becky.
That was my first and last time to have a speaking part in any play.
Everyone needs a blast from the past every now and then to make us appreciate where we are in life. Hope that you are having a good summer. Enjoy the cool while it is here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.