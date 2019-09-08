Wishes for a great Sunday morning.
It was another busy week at the Senior Center. Gospel music was fantastic. We had a surprise visit from Jim Havard, who led several songs. Great job Jim, and we hope you will come again very soon.
We enjoyed your singing. By the way, if you like to sing or have friends that enjoy singing, please come to the center at 10 a.m. every Friday. We have open mic singing and would be happy to have you.
Our movie of the week was actually a DVD of the Christian comedian Chonda Pierce. The ladies enjoyed the “concert,” and have asked me for more. I have several DVDs and will be happy to bring them for movie day and popcorn. Next, we watched “Breakthrough” and it was a very inspiring movie. If you get a chance to see it, please do so. It will bless your heart.
I was informed that “42” is operated by Gwen Allen and Joe Wilson. Sorry about the mistake last week. Joe gets to the center early and puts tablecloths on the tables, as well as sees that all the tables have dominoes, pencils and pads for keeping score. That takes a lot of work, but Joe handles it well, sometimes with help.
They meet at noon, so if you plan to come and play “42” be here by noon. They need more players since they have lost several by death or others by health issues.
Personal thanks goes to Jenny Wright for graciously calling bingo for us three times in August. Shame, shame on some of our home health sponsors who did not come for their assigned day. We miss you when you are out.
Birthdays for September are Susan Pittman, Doris Harkness, Ray Thornton, Helen Temple, Vernon Horton, Lou Emma Buck, Betty Verner, Chubby Slack, Freda Honeycutt, Jim Bob Crocker, Sandy Schmidt, Elsie Randall, Margie Wilson, Bettie Harbuck, Don Seelbach, Charles Smith and Kent Richardson. Whew, that’s a lot of celebrating. Congratulations on another year.
Wendy has put some new activities on the calendar. Pick up a calendar or read the one in the long hallway. Plan to get involved in some of the activities. We would love to have you. Plus, you can always enjoy a $2 meal with us.
You never know who may come that you are friends with or you can make new friends for life. Get the word out. Some folks don’t know where we are located. Call the office and you can get directions. The phone number is 634-4179.
I also want to thank Nelda Childress for the delicious cookies she sent me.
Hope to see you soon.
