Editor’s note: The following series explores the Boykin Springs military range and cantonment near the Neches River. During World War II, more than 40 Army Air Corps service members operated the isolated “high altitude precision strategic bombing” proving ground used by hundreds of B-17 “Flying Fortress” aircrews stationed at Alexandria Army Airfield.
“As we abandoned ship that night, I looked at the dark ground below and could only think of swamps, alligators and moccasins.”
Sgt. Casimer “Casey” Bukowski — B-17 waist gunner on his bailout over Boykin Springs
Casimer “Casey” Bukowski, 95, of New York has two dates forever etched in his memory. On Friday Aug. 13, 1943, his Alexandria-based B-17 caught fire between Rockland and Zavalla, forcing the 10-person crew to parachute over Texas.
A few months later on Feb. 22, 1944, the same crew was shot down over Nazi Germany.
On the first bailout, the crew was conducting bombing runs — namely for the pilots, navigator and bombardier — on the Boykin Springs military ranges. As a waist gunner, Casey did not have much to do that evening except to position his .50 caliber machine guns, gaze at the night sky and watch the dark ground pass below.
He was not particularly concerned about their location — until the order to “bail out” came across the ship’s intercom. Three of the engines experienced mechanical problems and the remaining operative one soon caught fire.
As the airplane lost altitude, Casey made his way to the rear escape hatch and mistakenly thought they were still in Louisiana. “Before I jumped, I looked down at the ground and saw the dark and light green patches and was wondering which color meant land and which color was swamp?”
The native New Yorker was understandably apprehensive about the “not so welcoming” flora and fauna of the Pineywoods. For Casey, leaving a burning plane in the middle of the night paled in comparison to the swamps, alligators and moccasins he just knew were waiting for him.
As he floated down, an alert East Texan spotted his parachute silhouetted against the clouds and tracked him to the ground. Caught in a pine tree as he landed, Casey was able to free himself and gingerly crawled on all fours in the pitch black to avoid falling into the expectant bayou. He next heard a booming voice saying, ‘Hey there! What are you doing?’” coming out of the dark woods.
The unknown local remembered only as a “big, burly Texan with few words” guided Casey through the forest to a truck and gave him a ride to a small town (perhaps Zavalla). Amazingly all 10 crewmembers had survived the bailout without a scratch.
Because of their East Texas fortuity, the crew later adopted the unlikely “Friday the 13th” nickname as a talisman for their England-based B-17.
However, on their 15th combat mission, the crew that survived East Texas ran out of luck and was shot down over Germany. About 30 minutes from their target near Munster, enemy fighters attacked the American formation and their aircraft was riddled with .20-millimeter cannons. Casey was struck in the head and knocked out.
“To this day, I do not know how I got out of the aircraft. I recalled as I regained my senses that I was on my back in the fuselage facing the open escape hatch at the rear of the plane. I did not notice anyone else near me and assumed I was alone in that part of the ship. I must have lost consciousness again.”
He would continue to drift in and out of consciousness as he attempted to get out through the hatch. When he came to, Casey somehow managed to push himself halfway out of the same escape hatch he had used in Texas (with his chest-harnessed parachute beginning to unfold) and passed out once again.
His next recollection was being outside and floating down toward the Earth in his parachute. Unlike before in the Pineywoods, this home guard consisted of angry German famers and soon Casey found himself surrounded and in bad shape.
Severely wounded with a head injury (he would later lose his right eye) and unable to stand, Casey knew evasion was not an option. Over the next year and a half, he endured two German Prisoner of War camps and a forced march for almost three months until American forces (coincidentally led by former Pineysoods veteran — Gen. George Patton) liberated him on April 26, 1945.
Of the 10 crewmembers that bailed out over the East Texas ridges six months earlier, only Casey and two others survived the attack over Germany.
Today, Casey still talks of both crashes and he vividly remembers the East Texas pines. He continues to be honored for his wartime sacrifices and although he thought his aviation days were over, Casey has been adopted by the Nigari Falls-based Air National Guard and now flies as a special guest in vintage warplanes.
