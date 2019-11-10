District news. A Veterans Day Program is scheduled for Monday in the Hudson Gym. This year we will be serving lunch for the veterans at 11:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. All area veterans are welcome to attend. You do not have to be from Hudson. If you are a veteran, please join us.
Basketball season is just beginning. The middle school girls’ teams will play at Central on Monday with games beginning at 5 p.m. The middle school boys’ teams will play at Central on Thursday at 5 p.m. The high school Lady Hornets will play on Tuesday in Jacksonville beginning at 5 p.m. The varsity Hornets will host a scrimmage beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. On Friday, the varsity Lady Hornets will host Henderson at 4:30 p.m. and the Hornets will host Central with games beginning at 5:45 p.m. You can keep up with the team schedules on the Hudson ISD website athudsonisd.org.
Remember to check the district website for upcoming activities/events, the student handbook and various other documents. Our website is hudsonisd.org.
Hudson schools will be closed the week of Nov. 25-29.
Peavy Primary news. Peavy Primary will be collecting canned foods Nov. 11-18 to donate to help families in need of food during the Holidays.
The Rock Wall will be at Peavy on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. Students will have the opportunity to climb the rock wall. This has been a yearly event for several years.
The 2019-20 yearbooks can be pre-ordered online at yearbookforever.com.
