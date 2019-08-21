The following Lufkin area students received degrees during Summer 2019 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
■ Le’Asia Harrell, Master of Education in Curriculum & Instruction
■ Connie King, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies
■ Rebekah Primrose, Bachelor of Arts in English, Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College
Several area school districts have announced changes to their policies for serving meals to children for the 2019-20 school year.
For more information about student nutrition services, parents in the:
■ Lufkin school district should contact Olga Ramos, 915 Virgil St., Lufkin, 630-4207 or email oramos@lufkinisd.org.
■ Huntington school district should contact Samantha McElroy, PO Box 328 Huntington, 876-4287 ext. 2110.
■ Hudson school district should contact Karen Hutto, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, 875-9217.
Monica Fuller can be reached at the same number or at monicafuller@hudsonisd.org.
■ Diboll school district should contact Kerri Sanford, 215 N. Temple Drive, Diboll, at ksanford@dibollisd.org.
■ Zavalla school district should contact Sue Fletcher, at 897-3599 or at sfletcher@zavallaisd.org.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy should contact Darcy Haden at dhaden@pcacharter.net.
