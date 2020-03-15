PORT HUENEME, Calif. — “We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the Seabees, for more than seven decades. The Navy Seabees are an elite group of personnel trained in both combat and the craft skills of the construction industry.
Petty Officer 1st Class Heather Salzman, a native of Nacogdoches, builds and fights around the world as a member of a naval construction battalion center in Port Hueneme, California.
Salzman is serving as a Navy engineering aide, who is responsible for providing engineering support for construction projects.
“I am a community relations mediator of the unit,” said Salzman. “I show the public what my battalion does every day.”
Building in austere environments can be a challenge. Fighting in harsh conditions can also be a challenge. Building in austere environments while fighting in harsh conditions takes a special kind of person with a great deal of perseverance and determination, according to officials with the U.S. Navy History and Heritage Command. These are the kinds of people being trained at Port Hueneme, to provide crucial support to Seabee units deployed around the world.
The jobs of some of the Seabees today have remained unchanged since World War II, when the Seabees paved the 10,000-mile road to victory for the allies in the Pacific and in Europe, said Lara Godbille, director of the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum.
“I like that we are a small community and the fact that we are dirt sailors,” said Salzman. “We get to live the life of the Navy without ever deploying on a ship.”
Seabees have served in all American conflicts for nearly 80 years. They have also supported humanitarian efforts using their construction skills to help communities around the world following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
Salzman is a 2004 Cushing High School graduate. According to Salzman, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Nacogdoches.
“My family is big on hard work,” said Salzman. “I followed with that concept when I joined the Navy and it has helped me be successful.”
Port Hueneme is the West Coast homeport of the Navy’s Seabees. It’s one of five learning sites in the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering domain. They train and develop sailors, soldiers, airmen, and Marines in construction trades and military skills for Department of Defense operating forces to accomplish contingency and peacetime construction, chemical, biological and radiological operations, and humanitarian assistance missions worldwide.
Port Hueneme and the men and women who serve there play a key role in the Navy’s broader mission of protecting American interests on the world’s oceans.
According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70% of the Earth is covered by water and 90% of all trade travels by sea.
The foundation of the Navy the nation needs includes a focus on warfighting, warfighters and the future of the fighting force.
“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Salzman is most proud of being recently selected for commissioning as a limited duty officer.
“There are only five people selected for this program each year,” said Salzman. “This is something that shows all of my hard work paid off.”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Salzman, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“I love being part of the Seabee community,” Salzman said. “It fills me with pride to contribute to the humanitarian and disaster relief missions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.