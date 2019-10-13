The Angelina County Genealogical Society is hosting the statewide 2019 Genealogy Lock-In on Friday, sponsored by the Genealogy Center of the Waco-McLennan County Library and the Central Texas Genealogical Society.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. in the Depot Meeting Room at the back of the Kurth Memorial Library on 706 S. Raguet St.
Genealogical instruction begins at 10 a.m. with Tony Hanson’s presentation of “Technology Enabled Collaborations for Genealogists;” his presentation ends at 10:50 a.m. From 11-11:50 a.m., “Finding Elusive Records on FamilySearch.org will be presented by John Huff, FamilySearch experience manager.
“Genealogy Basics: Getting Started on your Family Tree,” will be from noon to 1:30 p.m., presented by Carl Smith, genealogy librarian, Montgomery County Memorial Library System. “Probate: More Than A Will” will be presented by Kelvin Myers, Ancestry ProGenealogists, researcher from 1:40-2:40 p.m.
Curt B Witcher, manager, The Genealogy Center senior manager, Special Collections, Allen County Public Library, presents “Roll Call: New Sites and Sources for Military Records and Research’ from 2:50-3:50 p.m. Although this one will have to be cut short by 15 minutes so participants can leave the building before it closes, Sara Allen, librarian, Genealogy Center, Allen County Public Library will discuss “Introduction to GEDmatch.”
The Lock-In is free to the public. Refreshments like coffee, water, sweetened and unsweetened tea, and hot tea will be provided along with light finger food. However, since there is no lunch break — instruction continues during that hour — those attending should bring a brown bag lunch.
The Angelina County Genealogical Society is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, contact society president Dickie Dixon at 240-8378.
Jamie Bollich is presenting a program about her father’s experiences as a German POW in World War II on Oct. 21. Her presentation and his book are both titled ‘‘Just Another Soldier.’’
The program begins at 4 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room at Kurth Memorial Library. Coffee and cookies begin at 3:30 p.m. For more information, call Dixon or dickie.dixon@hotmail.com.
Paul Chachere, of Pelican, Louisiana, will discuss “Murder, Politics, and Eternity ... Texas Style,” when he speaks to the Angelina County Genealogical Society at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church on 1867 OId Mill Road in Lufkin. His program discusses the circumstances of a man named Evans who was hanged in Shelby County in the ’20s.
For more information, contact the Rev. Cindy Doran at 852-4123 or keltysumc@hotmail.com or Dixon.
The Vernon Heritage Society is sponsoring a free seminar on Nov. 2 at the Vernon Parish Library on 1401 Nolan Trace in Leesville, Louisiana, to honor its 25th anniversary.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Weldon McDaniel begins the instruction from 9-10 a.m., discussing graves and cemeteries. At 10:30, Bollich will talk about her father’s book. At 12:30 p.m., Janet Dixon will discuss “DNA and What It Means To You,” and about 2 p.m. Curt Iles will talk about “Digging Into Your Family History to Tell A Story.”
The seminar is free but is limited to 50 attendees. For more information, call Cheryl Tilley Perkins at (337) 239-0537 or (337) 353-7363 or Twila Cheney at (337) 353-7541.
