If you missed “Hee Haw,” you missed a wild and wonderful event.
Sheila went all out with the backdrop and “characters” and everyone had a great time. Mark your calendars because we will be having “Hee Haw” on the last Friday of the month. Plan to be here.
Characters were Lynda Davis (Lulu Roman), Grandpa Jones (John LaRue), Minnie Pearl (Jennie Corbitt), Lorrie Addington (Patsy Cline), Patrick Campbell (Jr. Samples-BR549), Johnny Cash (Royce Mangrum), Dennis Rice (Buck Owens), Billy Lumpkin (Roy Clark) and Sheila Seaman as Dolly Parton. Oh yes, and we can’t leave out “Clyde.”
The entire cast did a super job. Pictures are on my Facebook page so go take a look. I hope I didn’t leave out anyone. We want to thank Paula Graves for being the pianist in the absence of our regular, Janet Thompson.
I have put the March menu and activities calendar on Facebook so check them out and come join us for a delicious salad and hot food.
But I must mention that the centers will be closed Tuesday through Friday this week. We will open again on March 16.
The ladies from Neches House will be taking our vitals every Wednesday at 9 a.m. Thank you, ladies.
We’ve been busy in Crafting Corner, finishing up the fabric Easter baskets for our nursing home residents. It’s been fun.
Every Monday Stacy Snell is here doing nails for those who wish to do so. Thanks, Stacy.
Today we had Diana Nutt speak to us concerning living assistance services from Visiting Angels. She provided us with some valuable information and we thank her for sharing. Come back any time, Diana.
Mr. Joe told me there have been several newcomers to “42.” He wants to extend an invitation to any of you “couch potatoes” who would like to play, to come join the “42” game club on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday after lunch. Yes, they will begin playing three days a week after spring break.
There was bowling on Monday, but I had a doctor’s appointment and missed out on the fun.
There is something for everyone, so come on out and see what strikes your fancy.
