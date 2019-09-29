Lots has happened and lots going to happen at the Senior Center. Come and be a part of it.
Corey Marshall came and called bingo Monday and brought some neat prizes. Thank you, Corey. We look forward to seeing you in October.
The LIFT meet at Gipson Funeral Home was well attended this month, with 18 of our seniors there. The food was delicious and the program interesting. Thank all those Gipson employees who provide this service for widows and widowers on the last Tuesday of each month.
I didn’t know the third Employee of the Month at my last writing, but it was Shan, who is a kitchen worker. Congratulations, Shan. Her picture is on the “frame” on the wall as well as Moises who was a previous month’s employee. Leon’s picture is yet to come. Be sure and congratulate these special employees.
Lynn Jackson with Kurth Animal Services and Adoption came and spoke to us Tuesday. She gave us some very interesting information about the facility.
There are many services available to dog owners that they are not aware of, such as help with the cost of spay and neutering your animal. Bridgette with Wendy’s Misfits was also with us. She enlightened us on the Pet Food Pantry program through the Salvation Animal Rescue Program. We have applications for assistance if you are interested in getting help with your pet, drop by and get an application.
Then Niki gave us information about using essential oils with our pets. The oils may help support healthy animals.
Attention all “42” players. There will be a “42” Tournament at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. on Nov. 2. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and games begin promptly at 10 a.m. There will be six games in the morning and six games in the afternoon.
Entry fee is $15 and includes lunch. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place. Contact one of the following for more information: Gwen Allen, 634-5612; Joe Wilson, 632-4100; or the Senior Center, 634-4179.
These “42ers” are excited about this tournament. Everyone welcome. We will be reminding you of this tournament each week because this will be a big event.
My, what a list of birthdays for October as recorded in my birthday calendar: Patricia Smathers, Betty Stanley, Olene King, Dan Avery, Lou Colwell, Gale Ellisor, Charles Ellisor, Darlene Moore, Nunley Russell, Rose Sherrard, Wendell Turner and Frances Thompson. We wish you a very happy birthday. If your name is not mentioned, please let me know so I can get it on my calendar. Thanks.
Come see me at the center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.