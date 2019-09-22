Twenty-four members and 20 guests attended the Sept. 10 meeting of the Anthony Smith Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in the St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church parish hall.
In addition to members, there were 20 students from Hudson Middle School and Angelina Home Educators attending the program.
Regent Ina Jane Thames called the meeting to order, welcoming members, friends and guests before placing a single white rose on the podium in honor of JoAnn Burnside Townsend, who passed away Aug. 1.
Vice Regent Kathy James introduced speaker Denise Bennett, who serves as the Texas NSDAR vice chair for commemorative events with a focus on womans’ suffrage.
Her program was an account of the 1920 fight in Tennessee to ratify womens’ right to vote.
James presented Bennett with a gold-toned sunrise lapel pin and a note acknowledging a $25 donation had been made in her honor to her favorite NSDAR cause as a token of the chapter’s appreciation.
Thames thanked the hostesses Len Medford, Mary Goodwin, Susan Sumners and Cindy Taylor. She extended birthday wishes to Sandra Dendy, Sophie Lenderman, Harriot Whiddon, Patricia Lancaster, Mary Ann Clement, Charlene Ham, Janice Hughes and Molly Taylor.
James distributed flyers about the Texas Society C.A.R. members who have adopted the Battleship of Texas as its project recipient for 2019-20. The ship saw service in both WWI and WWII, and is now in desperate need of restoration. The group is selling a limited edition paperweight made from scrap metal from the ship.
The group also heard officer and committee reports before adjourning.
The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Parish Hall of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church parish hall.
Junior League of Lufkin
The annual Junior League of Lufkin Second Chance Rummage Sale will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 4 and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct 5 at St. Andrews Catholic Church.
The sale will serve the community by providing much-needed items at greatly reduced prices and by donating money in Second Chance Cash vouchers to local human services agencies.
The sale is open to the public with a $2 admission fee.
Angelina County Heart Alliance
Angelina County Heart Alliance is preparing for its annual Heart Scoot event, which celebrates heart survivors and helps increase heart disease awareness in Angelina County.
A heart survivor is anyone who has survived a stroke or any form of heart disease.
The color walk/run features a designated 1K and 5K course. During the race, participants are doused with color at various color stations ending with one final color celebration at the finish line.
This year’s event will be Oct. 19 at Ellen Trout Zoo. Check-in is at 7 a.m. and event starts at 8 a.m. Visitangelinaheart.org to register for the event.
All proceeds from the event will stay in Angelina County to raise awareness about heart disease.
Throughout the year, the ACHA uses funds to donate AEDs and CPR training kits to schools, civic centers, fire departments and other public areas. They provide public service announcements to increase awareness of signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke to ensure early diagnosis and treatment.
ACHA also provides speakers to faith-based and civic organizations and schools to promote health education regarding cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Lufkin Community Band
The Lufkin Community Band is always looking for adults interested in playing in the band. No auditions are required. If you played an instrument in high school or college, join us. Come to a rehearsal at 7 p.m. any Tuesday in Hudgins Hall on the Angelina College campus. Visit facebook.com/Lufkin Community Band/ for more information.
Foster Grandparents
Put a little extra money in your pocket and participate in enjoyable social activities with other seniors.
Morning or afternoon schedules are available with a daily hot meal, mileage reimbursement or local transportation available, uniforms and semi-monthly checks.
Enjoy a flexible 20- to 40-hour week. Use your talent and experience to help children learn and develop.
For information, call 633-3767.
Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you like to follow problems through to resolution? An ombudsman is a member of a group of volunteer patient advocates who work with nursing home residents. For many residents, all they need is someone to talk to. You could be that someone.
Ombudsmen work with 41 nursing and 18 assisted living facilities throughout the Deep East Texas Region. Each volunteer is paired with a facility and visits that facility two hours every week. Training to become a volunteer ombudsmen is provided free of charge by the Area Agency on Aging. The job of an ombudsman is to make sure the quality of care received is up to standard.
If you need assistance in solving a problem in a nursing home, contact Tonya Jackson, managing local ombudsman, at (800) 256-6848 extension 5326 or (409) 384-5704 ext. 5326, or Charity Kiser, local staff ombudsman, at extension 5355. Both are with the Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Also, if you’re among the many Americans facing financial challenges with their health care costs, there may be ways you can save money on your health care costs if you have Medicare.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Medicaid — a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, there are four programs that may help you pay for your Medicare premiums and other costs: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program, Qualifying Individual Program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals Program. View details and eligibility qualifications at medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs/.
Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Area Agency on Aging at (800) 442-8845 or (903) 218-6500 and speak to a certified benefits counselor.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program
If you are 55 or older and interested in volunteering at any of the organizations listed, call Marilyn Gardner with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at 362-6922. These organizations have a need for volunteers: Harbour Hospice, Angelina Arts Alliance, Angelina County Senior Center, Area Agency On Aging, Brandon Elementary, city of Lufkin (Main Street), Community Reassurance Program, DETCOG Homeland Security (CERT), DETCOG Lufkin, DETCOG Ombudsman Program (Regional), Diboll High School, Family Crisis Center, Goodwill Industries, Habitat For Humanity — Lufkin, Hope Center of North Lufkin, Hospice in the Pines, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, Lufkin American Red Cross, Lufkin Police Department, Lufkin State Supported Living Center, Lufkin Veterans Administration, Museum of East Texas, Pregnancy Help Center, RSVP Advisory Council and County ADV. COMM, RSVP Office — Angelina County, Salvation Army, Salvation Army Adult Day Center, Second Blessings Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Temple Elementary School — Diboll, Temple Memorial Library — Diboll, Texas Forestry Museum, Timber Point Apartment Homes, and the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store.
