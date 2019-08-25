We are in the dog days of summer. Ancient people associated the hottest and most humid days of the year with the star Sirius, which is nicknamed the dog star. Our spring vegetable gardens look the worse for wear, and even the most devoted gardeners would rather be inside.
However, one chore that cannot be avoided is watering adequately so that plants make it through the summer. This past week I have noticed young trees in the landscapes of newly opened businesses. Some of the trees are dead and the rest are wilted at best. It is a sad sight.
A newly planted tree will have most of its roots in the root ball area for several months. Keep the area of the root ball and soil around it evenly moist to promote roots to grow out. It may take two or three years until the tree has developed an extensive root system.
During hot weather, water young trees as often as three times a week so the roots do not dry out. The key is evenly moist soil and not muddy or dripping wet. Too much water does not allow the roots to breathe.
Mature trees need watering when we go several weeks without significant rain. When watering trees with a sprinkler, run it one hour in each area under the tree’s branches, or drip line. The morning after watering, dig down with a trowel about five inches and check the soil at the bottom of the hole to see if it is evenly moist.
If it is muddy and dripping wet cut back the watering time, or if it is dry add more time to your next watering session. You can also measure the amount of water by placing a rain gauge or drinking glass in the sprinkler pattern, applying one to four inches of water. During periods of no rain, water established trees about every 10 days.
Valuable shrubs also need extra attention during the heat of summer. Shrubs with large leaves or shallow root systems will be the first to show effects of dry soil, and those growing under large trees will suffer damage in dry weather because they are competing with tree roots. New plants, or those planted in the last one to two years should be watered at least once or twice a week.
When hand watering shrubs, apply a minimum of five gallons of water per 10 square feet for small shrubs. Check your hoses output by counting the time it takes to fill a one-gallon container, and then estimate the output per minute.
For large shrubs, add one gallon for each foot of height over four feet. If the water starts to run off before you have applied the required amount, move on to water another area and then come back after water has been absorbed by the ground.
Grass will tolerate the hot weather better if you remove no more than one third of its length at a time. When watering lawns make sure water is not hitting sidewalks and streets and turn off your sprinkler system on rainy days.
The amount and frequency of lawn watering is determined by your soil type and the amount of shade. Heavy clay soil and shady areas stay moist longer than sandy areas.
Lawns require 1 to 1.5 inches of water a week. Use a can or glass to measure what your sprinkler system is putting out. Water deeply and less frequently to encourage the grass to develop deep root systems. Water every three to seven days in the summertime. If grass shows signs of wilting water to avoid more stress.
Drip irrigation is the most efficient way to water flower and vegetable beds. Water goes to the roots where it’s needed and much less evaporates. Fungal diseases are minimized when you don’t wet the foliage.
When watering with a hose end sprayer, water the roots rather than the foliage and water early in the day. Containers will require frequent watering in hot weather. Use a watering can and water until water runs out of the drain holes. Those located in full sun may require watering daily during the hot days of August.
Mulch your ornamental and vegetable beds with two to three inches of organic mulch, such as pine straw, shredded leaves or pine bark. Keep mulch away from plant stems and leave two to three inches between the mulch and tree or shrub trunks. The mulch will slow evaporation, stabilize soil temperature, reduce weeds and enrich the soil while giving your yard a finished look.
Mark your calendar for these events.
Liberty Garden, Rededication Ceremony, 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the flag poles, 2201 S. Medford Drive. We will be honoring Angelina County First Responders and the public is invited. First Responders may RSVP by calling 634-6414 or emailing elainecameron@suddenlink.net. Last Saturday, Lowe’s came out with 20 volunteers to assist 20 Master Gardeners install the garden. Watch for an article about it next week.
Plant Reviews will be the topic of Monday night program at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Angelina Extension. Master Gardeners will present the plants that will be in our Fall Native Plant Sale. Plant lists will be available. Free to the public.
Native Plants, presented by Dawn Stover, research assistant at SFA Gardens is the topic at the Sept. 17 noon program at Angelina Extension. The program is free, and it will end at 1 p.m. You may bring your lunch.
Fall Native Plant Sale will be at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Master Gardener greenhouse in the Farmers Market. Native ferns, grasses, perennials, shrubs, trees and vines will be available. We also will have a selection of edibles, including citrus trees, native fruit trees and herbs. All proceeds are used for educational projects and horticulture scholarships. Plant lists will be available late September.
The August edition of Forest County Gardening, may be viewed on City of Lufkin, KLTX TV, Suddenlink Channel 15 or at this link: youtu.be/gk4rNpGrmfg. We visited the home of Joe Pase and learned about the native trees surrounding his home. You may also visit Angelina County Master Gardeners Facebook page and find the link to the video.
Remember to drink plenty of water and work outside early in the day during these dog days of summer.
