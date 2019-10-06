The September meeting of the Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas was called to order by retiring President Paula Metzinger, who welcomed 16 members and 10 guests before presiding over the installation of new officers.
Mary Goodwin is the new president. Other officers are Len Medford, first vice president; Sandy Denny, second vice president; Joan Ragland, secretary; Julie Jumper-Morris, chaplain; Janice Ann Rowe, treasuer; and Susan Sumners, registrar.
After the oaths of office were administered, Metzinger presented the gavel to Goodwin, who then presented Metzinger with a past president’s pin.
Jumper-Morris introduced special guests for the evening before Goodwin introduced two prospective members who also were in attendance.
Rowe gave a report on the state convention that was held in May in Austin. The chapter was recognized as a Six Star Chapter at the convention for the seventh consecutive year. The sales table cleared $662. Rowe said the convention is scheduled for mid-May in 2020 in Spring.
Rosemary Varsey gave a report on the August district workshop in Crockett. Twelve members of the group attended. Sharon Bradberry, was elected as the district representative.
After dinner, Jumper-Morris led the Memorial Service honoring Jean Franklin Dillahunty, Zuleika Stanger Griffin, Lou Ann Williams Hutchinson, Jimmie Faye Burris Milligan and Brenda McKinney Roberts.
She suggested the bio-information sheet distributed to members be modified to include more information about members and additional contact information that could be used to contact family of deceased members.
Goodwin said she has created a new members handbook that will be given to new members to help them better understand the purpose and opportunities available through the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Goodwin asked the scholarship committee to research other 501c3 organizations about their guidelines and then adjusting the chapter’s guidelines if necessary, while maintaining the chapter decision that scholarship efforts benefit current members.
The group also discussed other fundraising possibilities, asked for volunteers to assist with presentations for the group’s traveling trunk and talked about ordering officer pins.
Angelina County Heart Alliance
Angelina County Heart Alliance is preparing for its annual Heart Scoot event, which celebrates heart survivors and helps increase heart disease awareness in Angelina County.
A heart survivor is anyone who has survived a stroke or any form of heart disease.
The color walk/run features a designated 1K and 5K course. During the race, participants are doused with color at various color stations ending with one final color celebration at the finish line.
This year’s event will be Oct. 19 at Ellen Trout Zoo. Check-in is at 7 a.m. and event starts at 8 a.m. Visitangelinaheart.org to register for the event.
All proceeds from the event will stay in Angelina County to raise awareness about heart disease.
Throughout the year, the ACHA uses funds to donate AEDs and CPR training kits to schools, civic centers, fire departments and other public areas. They provide public service announcements to increase awareness of signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke to ensure early diagnosis and treatment.
ACHA also provides speakers to faith-based and civic organizations and schools to promote health education regarding cardiovascular disease and stroke.
Lufkin Community Band
The Lufkin Community Band is always looking for adults interested in playing in the band. No auditions are required. If you played an instrument in high school or college, join us. Come to a rehearsal at 7 p.m. any Tuesday in Hudgins Hall on the Angelina College campus. Visit facebook.com/Lufkin Community Band/ for more information.
Foster Grandparents
Put a little extra money in your pocket and participate in enjoyable social activities with other seniors.
Morning or afternoon schedules are available with a daily hot meal, mileage reimbursement or local transportation available, uniforms and semi-monthly checks.
Enjoy a flexible 20- to 40-hour week. Use your talent and experience to help children learn and develop.
For information, call 633-3767.
Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you like to follow problems through to resolution? An ombudsman is a member of a group of volunteer patient advocates who work with nursing home residents. For many residents, all they need is someone to talk to. You could be that someone.
Ombudsmen work with 41 nursing and 18 assisted living facilities throughout the Deep East Texas Region. Each volunteer is paired with a facility and visits that facility two hours every week. Training to become a volunteer ombudsmen is provided free of charge by the Area Agency on Aging. The job of an ombudsman is to make sure the quality of care received is up to standard.
If you need assistance in solving a problem in a nursing home, contact Tonya Jackson, managing local ombudsman, at (800) 256-6848 extension 5326 or (409) 384-5704 ext. 5326, or Charity Kiser, local staff ombudsman, at extension 5355. Both are with the Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Also, if you’re among the many Americans facing financial challenges with their health care costs, there may be ways you can save money on your health care costs if you have Medicare.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Medicaid — a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, there are four programs that may help you pay for your Medicare premiums and other costs: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program, Qualifying Individual Program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals Program. View details and eligibility qualifications at medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs/.
Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Area Agency on Aging at (800) 442-8845 or (903) 218-6500 and speak to a certified benefits counselor.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program
If you are 55 or older and interested in volunteering at any of the organizations listed, call Marilyn Gardner with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at 362-6922. These organizations have a need for volunteers: Harbour Hospice, Angelina Arts Alliance, Angelina County Senior Center, Area Agency On Aging, Brandon Elementary, city of Lufkin (Main Street), Community Reassurance Program, DETCOG Homeland Security (CERT), DETCOG Lufkin, DETCOG Ombudsman Program (Regional), Diboll High School, Family Crisis Center, Goodwill Industries, Habitat For Humanity — Lufkin, Hope Center of North Lufkin, Hospice in the Pines, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, Lufkin American Red Cross, Lufkin Police Department, Lufkin State Supported Living Center, Lufkin Veterans Administration, Museum of East Texas, Pregnancy Help Center, RSVP Advisory Council and County ADV. COMM, RSVP Office — Angelina County, Salvation Army, Salvation Army Adult Day Center, Second Blessings Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Temple Elementary School — Diboll, Temple Memorial Library — Diboll, Texas Forestry Museum, Timber Point Apartment Homes, and the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.