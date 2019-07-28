Last week Bill and I camped at Ratcliff Lake park under tall pines. The park surrounds a lake with a swimming area, fishing piers and calm waters for kayaking. Butterflies enjoy feasting on buttonbush blooms at the water’s edge. Each morning and evening a herd of whitetail does and their fawns appeared while browsing the newly mown grass.
We noticed vines of poison ivy the size of a man’s forearm climbing pine trees. The trunked vines had branches of large-leafed poison ivy that resemble lower tree limbs. When walking in unfamiliar areas, stay alert and observe foliage carefully so you can avoid contact. Ratcliff Park is well maintained, and one can avoid contact by staying on trails and pavement.
Poison ivy, Toxicodendron radicans, also grows as a ground cover and as a shrub in Central Texas. While urushiol, the oil of poison ivy, causes itchy rashes on 80% of the population, poison ivy provides food and shelter to many species of wildlife. Whitetail deer and raccoons browse on the vine and foliage. In the fall, the white berries feed northern flickers, cedar waxwings, woodpeckers and robins.
Urushiol oil is present in all parts of poison ivy year-round. The oil can be transferred to your skin by contact or by smoke when the plant is burned. Mowing or weed whacking poison ivy or touching pets that have run through it may be enough to cause an itchy rash, so it is important to identify poison ivy, control it in areas close to your home and avoid contact.
Appearance of poison ivy varies. The three leaflets may be smooth or hairy, and edges may be lobed, toothed or smooth. The sets of leaflets alternate on the vine. The center leaf almost always has a small stem and the two side leaflets do not. Side leaflets are slightly smaller than the center leaflet and are symmetrical. Early in the spring, new leaflets may be red tinged, and later turn dark green. Leaves will turn orange and red in autumn and fall off. White translucent berries stay on the vines during winter.
Young plants of poison ivy resemble other plants. Blackberry vines may also have leaves of three, but the stems have thorns. The adage of “leaves of three, let it be” is good to remember to help in identifying poison ivy. In winter, when vines are dormant, “Berries of white, run in fright” is good to remember. In fact, avoid handling or trimming dormant vines in the winter to prevent unknowingly contacting poison ivy. Take it from one whose had poison ivy in the winter twice.
Poison ivy will pop up in landscape beds. To remove young plants, hold a pliers, then put a bread bag over your arm and hand and pull up the plant. Pull the bag off your hand and the poison ivy will be in the bag ready to throw away in the trash. For areas of the yard where the ground is covered with young plants, use glyphosate poison ivy formula and selectively spray the poison ivy. The young plants are killed more easily than the heavy vines.
Large vines on trees may be cut off at ground level while wearing protective clothing. Repeat the cut a few inches above the first. Paint the base of the cut with a glyphosate herbicide that is labeled for poison ivy control. When new leaves sprout, spray again with the herbicide. Use caution when digging nearby, because roots contain as much urushiol oil as other plant parts. On secluded areas of your property you may choose to leave the large vines alone. Someone who is not allergic to poison ivy is best-suited for this job.
If your skin has come in contact with poison ivy leaves, wash as soon as possible with warm water and a degreasing dishwashing liquid. Carefully remove clothing and wash in hot water and shower as soon as possible. When working in areas where there may be poison ivy wear protective clothing: long sleeves tucked into gloves and long pants with socks and shoes. Avoid removing dormant vines in winter, because it is hard to identify poison ivy without its leaves. When walking in the woods stay on the trail and teach young children to not touch unknown plants.
It takes about two weeks for the dermatitis of a poison ivy reaction to clear. If you have a serious reaction, contact your doctor. Those fortunate folks who are not allergic to poison ivy also need to use caution as sensitivities can change with time.
Enjoy your yard and spending time outdoors. Just learn to recognize poison ivy and be alert to its presence.
The July edition of Forest Country Gardening, on City of Lufkin KLTX TV, Suddenlink Channel 15, is “Raised Beds.” We visited the home of Master Gardener Marlow Shubert to see how he used raised beds to successfully garden on a lot that has heavy clay soil. Here is the link: youtu.be/kD-WcHeu4Gg or visit Angelina Master Gardener Facebook page for the link to view it. You may also go to cityoflufkin.com for KLTX viewing schedules and a link to their YouTube page, or visit YouTube.com and search for “Forest Country Gardening.”
