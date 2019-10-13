Congratulations are in order for the winners of the “42” tournament at the Huntington Catfish Festival.
First place went to Carolyn Guidry and Herman Chalker, second place winners were William Mangrum and Shirley Bauer and third place went to Lou Colwell and Richard Carlton. We need pictures of these winners. I didn’t make the event, but I heard some good comments.
Joe Wilson said he ate a pulled pork sandwich that was the best he had ever eaten. Kellie said our center didn’t win this year, but will try harder next year. Pictures are on Facebook.
Don’t forget the “42” tournament at our center at 9 a.m. Nov. 2. Games begin at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $10 and it includes lunch. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place.
I’ve seen the trophies to be awarded and they are beautiful. May the best teams win. For more information, call Gwen at 634-5612, Joe at 632-4100 or the center at 634-4179.
The time is drawing near and excitement is in the air awaiting this event. By the way, the address is 2801 Valley Ave.
Our annual Halloween Health Fair is from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 25 at the center. There will be a prize for the best decorated booth and first, second and third place prize for best costume. Rebecca Dilday is in charge of registration and for more information. Call her at 240-6363. We are looking forward to this event. Booths are rented for $50 and tables and chairs will be provided as available.
Please check our webpage from time to time to see what’s going on or what will be happening. We post flyers about our events and also pictures.
Niki had two that showed up for the essential oils class this morning. They made air fresheners. She would love to have more come next time.
Thank you to everyone who has brought pull tabs. We are striving for 100 pounds this year and if the tabs keep coming in, it looks like we will make it. Several other people have told me they have milk jugs or other containers full and need to get them to us. Please hurry. Time is getting near.
Blessings to everyone and we hope to see you soon.
