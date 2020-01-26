The Anthony Smith Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution has recognized Shelby Alisa Morehead Jones as its “Outstanding Junior Member” for 2020. She will be recognized at the annual State Conference in March in Dallas. She will be one of others from across the state.
She is the daughter of Shalisa and Morris Morehead of Huntington.
She is a registered nurse currently living in Huntington. After receiving her bachelors from Stephen F. Austin State University, she accepted a position at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial working as a nurse in the ICU. She has recently transitioned to Woodland Heights Medical Center, where she has accepted a position in the neonatal ICU. She is passionate about her job and enjoys having the opportunity to care for premature infants and educating new mothers.
Over the summer of 2018, she married her high school sweetheart, Ethan Jones. Together, they enjoy exploring new places and serving as Sunday school teachers at their local church. She also is involved in the music ministry where she sings and plays the piano. She is proud of her heritage as a daughter of the American Revolution and she looks forward to passing on this heritage as her family grows.
Other recipients of the Anthony Smith Outstanding Junior Member have been: Natalie Prendergast Bronson, daughter of Don Prendergast and the late Joy Dell Poland Prendergast; Christine Richardson Riley, granddaughter of Eloise and the late Loyd Richardson; Victoria “Tia” Barnhill McCoy, daughter of Demesa and Jeffrey Barnhill; Becca McManon, daughter of Judson Alan Murray and Nancy Shatto Murray of Longview; Kelly Prendergast, daughter of Don Prendergast and the late Joy Dell Poland Prendergast; Shalia Morehead Manning, daughter of Shalisa and Morris Morehead of Huntington; and Sarah Barnhill, daughter of Demesa and Jeffrey Barnhill.
The Mosaic Center
The Mosaic Center is accepting applications for its free 12-week Job and Life Skills Program that begins Feb. 3.
Students attend classes from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. If needed, the center will attempt to provide childcare through community partnerships.
The Mosaic Center was created to help women in Angelina County establish a firm foundation on which to build a successful life and career. If you need an opportunity to develop job skills, help with resume writing and interviewing, career guidance, computer training, GED prep, communication skills, finding self-worth ... all in a loving and supportive environment, check out The Mosaic Center.
Must be employable woman, 18 years and older. Get applications at the office, 601 N. First St. or mosaiccenter.org/become-a-student. All applications must be returned in person.
Call 639-5068 for more information. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Christian Men’s Job Corps
The Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin offers a free program that helps men who need job skills.
Classes start Jan. 27. The classes are provided in a Christian environment with Bible study, computer training, job skills and money management.
The evening program will run for 12 weeks, from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays at 1813 E. Denman Ave.
Contact: info@themensfieldhouse.org, Facebook page “The Men’s Fieldhouse,” or leave a message for program director C.D. Byndom at 632-3205.
Foster Grandparents
Put a little extra money in your pocket and participate in enjoyable social activities with other seniors.
Morning or afternoon schedules are available with a daily hot meal, mileage reimbursement or local transportation available, uniforms and semi-monthly checks.
Enjoy a flexible 20- to 40-hour week. Use your talent and experience to help children learn and develop.
For information, call 633-3767.
Buckner Family Pathways
Buckner Family Pathways is now accepting applications for spring semester.
To be eligible, applicants must be:
■ Accepted or currently attending Angelina College or Stephen F. Austin State University.
■ A single parent with a child/children under the age of 18.
■ Pell eligible, not currently in default on student loans.
For more information, contact 637-3300 or hvalentine@buckner.org
Lufkin Community Band
The Lufkin Community Band is always looking for adults interested in playing in the band. No auditions are required. If you played an instrument in high school or college, join us. Come to a rehearsal at 7 p.m. any Tuesday in Hudgins Hall on the Angelina College campus. Visit facebook.com/Lufkin Community Band/ for more information.
Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you like to follow problems through to resolution? An ombudsman is a member of a group of volunteer patient advocates who work with nursing home residents. For many residents, all they need is someone to talk to. You could be that someone.
Ombudsmen work with 41 nursing and 18 assisted living facilities throughout the Deep East Texas Region. Each volunteer is paired with a facility and visits that facility two hours every week. Training to become a volunteer ombudsmen is provided free of charge by the Area Agency on Aging. The job of an ombudsman is to make sure the quality of care received is up to standard.
If you need assistance in solving a problem in a nursing home, contact Tonya Jackson, managing local ombudsman, at (800) 256-6848 extension 5326 or (409) 384-5704 ext. 5326, or Charity Kiser, local staff ombudsman, at extension 5355. Both are with the Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Also, if you’re among the many Americans facing financial challenges with their health care costs, there may be ways you can save money on your health care costs if you have Medicare.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Medicaid — a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, there are four programs that may help you pay for your Medicare premiums and other costs: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program, Qualifying Individual Program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals Program. View details and eligibility qualifications at medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs/.
Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Area Agency on Aging at (800) 442-8845 or (903) 218-6500 and speak to a certified benefits counselor.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program
If you are 55 or older and interested in volunteering at any of the organizations listed, call Marilyn Gardner with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at 362-6922. These organizations have a need for volunteers: Harbour Hospice, Angelina Arts Alliance, Angelina County Senior Center, Area Agency On Aging, Brandon Elementary, city of Lufkin (Main Street), Community Reassurance Program, DETCOG Homeland Security (CERT), DETCOG Lufkin, DETCOG Ombudsman Program (Regional), Diboll High School, Family Crisis Center, Goodwill Industries, Habitat For Humanity — Lufkin, Hope Center of North Lufkin, Hospice in the Pines, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, Lufkin American Red Cross, Lufkin Police Department, Lufkin State Supported Living Center, Lufkin Veterans Administration, Museum of East Texas, Pregnancy Help Center, RSVP Advisory Council and County ADV. COMM, RSVP Office — Angelina County, Salvation Army, Salvation Army Adult Day Center, Second Blessings Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Temple Elementary School — Diboll, Temple Memorial Library — Diboll, Texas Forestry Museum, Timber Point Apartment Homes, and the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.