Did we ever have a great time at the Halloween Health Fair. The rain did not affect our “parade” of ghosts, witches and goblins.
The winners of the best costume were Mary Poppins, 91-year-old Kathleen Crain; second place was Patrick Campbell; and third place was Jane Brown as Raggedy Ann. Thanks everyone who participated in the costumes contest.
And I cannot express enough thanks to Rebecca Dilday and Michelle Lockhart for organizing the whole event. (We missed Kendall Beattie, though, who is out with her new baby girl.) Everything went smooth (despite the rain).
We appreciate all the vendors who decorated and manned their booths. I will mention all your names and sponsors next week. The health dair was fantastic.
I’m backing up a little with this, but I want to thank Wendy for allowing some of us ladies to attend the Power of Pink Luncheon, and for the tickets. It was my first and it was wonderful. Merlyna Valentine was a dynamic speaker. I’m looking forward to next year.
Patricia came in and announced to me that 150 pounds of pull tabs have come in. You have done it again. Last year we had 97 pounds and we were “pulling” for 100 pounds. We have exceeded and to all of you who have helped us, we are grateful.
Wendy and Niki did nails this morning before bingo. Then, we had 27 for bingo with Corey Marshall from Texas Home Health. Corey had a great voice for calling bingo. Thanks, Corey. Love you.
There are several birthdays this month: Harold Byrd, C.L. Beck (97), Dan Keller, Janet Thompson, Janice Theobald, Robert Johnson, Shirley Bazor, Neal Stephens, Shan Smith (Kitchen), Carolyn Guidry, Don Young, Jim Pillows and Royce Mangrum. Congratulations and best wishes for a wonderful birthday.
I know a lot of the readers of my article should come and join in the fun at the center. I’ve heard (repeatedly) that we are the best kept secret in Angelina County because people cannot find our place.
If you are one of those people, please call the center at 634-4179 and you will get directions. So if you sit at home day in and day out, you could be enjoying good Christian fellowship, meeting new friends and having a good hot meal.
Bingo is at 10 a.m. Monday and Thursday.
Wednesday is Exercise with Sheila and friends.
Tuesday and Friday is “42” social after a delicious hot lunch.
At 10 a.m. Friday we have gospel music with Lorrie.
Come check our calendar for extra activities.
On the second Thursday of each month we have a special speaker with the C.H.A.R.M (ing ladies as hostesses) at 11 a.m. Door prizes as well.
Lookin’ for you.
