Hello, friends. I’ve been off work for over a week due to the limit of 10 in the building at a time. The other four office workers plus the five kitchen workers and Meals on Wheels drivers are holding down the fort. I’m missing my job and my center friends. We aren’t sure how long this virus is going to keep us away from the center, but I will keep you posted via phone, email or texts. This is getting old.
The workers surely deserve our praise and thanks for their hard work during these past days.
Pray like you’ve never prayed before that this virus will soon be a thing of the past. Remember this is not just the USA — it is worldwide. We have never been through a pandemic like this.
Hope to see you soon. Email me and let me know how you are doing. Let’s see how many of you will let me hear from you.
God Bless.
