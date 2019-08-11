Thankful thoughts. Joe Wilson and Gwen Allen do a super job for the “42” players on Tuesday and Friday after lunch. If you are interested in playing, please be here by noon. Gwen makes delicious treats and others bring goodies too. Joe readies the tables by wiping them off, putting the table cloths on and numerous other things that get ready for the players. They’ve been having a great number playing. Thanks Joe and Gwen. We appreciate you.
It was so good to have Markye and Richard Adams give a “mini concert” at gospel music. I heard many comments on their singing. Sorry Markye will have to go back to her teaching and can’t come for a long time. Prayers for you Markye as you teach those little guys and gals. However, we look forward to Richard as our assistant pianist.
By the way, we have some promises of newcomers that are going to come for gospel music and we are looking forward to some new singers. If you sing, you are welcome to join us for “open mic” anytime on Fridays from 10-11 a.m.
Someone brought a couple of plastic bags of okra last Friday. I don’t know who it was, but many thanks if you are reading my article. It was great and thank you so much. It is the first okra I’ve seen this year.
Wendy was on vacation and we missed her. She gave us a short report and I think she had to come home to get a rest. Glad you got home safe and had a great time.
Today was movie and popcorn day. The movie was “Flywheel,” the first movie that was produced by The Kendrick Brothers and Sherwood Pictures. They also produced “Facing the Giants,” which we also have watched. We may get to watch “Courageous” by the same brothers at a later date. Come be with us for movie and popcorn day on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.
We enjoyed the lemon pound cake Alta Sharry made for our bingo crowd on Monday. Since we don’t get sweet treats from Starbucks any more, we enjoy the treats Evelyn Barnes brings. Margie Wilson baked a lot of banana muffins and we devoured them quickly. If I’ve left anyone out, please forgive me (we enjoyed your treats, too).
We’re blessed. See you at the center.
