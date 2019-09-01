Stanley Fletcher’s topic, “Steamboats of the Sabine River,” will be the program for the Sept. 9 meeting of the Deep East Texas Archeological Society.
The meeting will be at 7:15 p.m. at the Iris and Anne Howard Civic Center on 213 E. Court St. in Newton. Guests and members will enjoy finger food and refreshments beginning at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Kathy Knighton or Terri Woods at (409) 379-2109, at kathy.nchc@gmail.com or at terri.nchc@yahoo.com; Fred Grunden at (409) 384-6544 or bilfre64@yahoo.com; or Dickie Dixon at 240-8378 or dickie.dixon@hotmail.com.
Daughters of the Republic of Texas
The May dinner meeting was held at Ralph and Kacoo’s. President Paula Metzinger called the meeting to order.
In the absence of the chaplain, Julie Jumper-Morris led the invocation. The pledges were led by Rosemary Varsey.
A full slate of officers will be installed in September.
The chapter paid for a DRT grave medallion for Jean Dillahunty; the purchase of a medallion counts toward the Six Star Award, as does timely payment of dues. Registrar Susan Sumners proposed, with Mary Goodwin seconding, the new membership of Mary Roberta Cox, a college student at Tarleton. Her membership was approved unanimously.
Janice Ann Rowe, scholarship chairman, introduced one of the chapter’s scholarship winners for 2019. She is Megan Turrentine from Groveton High School. She is planning to attend Angelina College to earn her Registered Nurse, then attend Texas A&M for a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. She wants to work at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Megan was accompanied by her mother, Deb Turrentine. Megan is the granddaughter of Metzinger.
The other scholarship winner, Gracie England, is a student at Hudson High School; she was at Honors Night at Hudson and could not attend the meeting. She is the granddaughter of Judy Winger.
There was a brief discussion of state convention; a full report will be made in September.
