The Angelina County Genealogical Society will sponsor the Happy 137th Happy Birthday Celebration in the City Council Chambers at Lufkin City Hall on 300 W. Shepherd St. on Sept. 12.
In hourly increments from 8 a.m. to noon, speakers will discuss the history of Lufkin and Angelina County.
Society president Dickie Dixon will discuss “Late Historians of Angelina County” at 8 a.m., followed by Neal Naranjo, who will discuss “A. B. Jennings and the Coming of the H. E. W. T. Railroad” at 9 a.m. Jennings was his ancestor. At 10 a.m., Dixon hopes Virgina Winston will discuss growing up in the Lufkin area. At 11 a.m. dignitaries will honor the city.
Beginning at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist, Jim Bell will discuss his ancestor, Gobbler Jones, who gave his name to Jonesville, the second county seat of Angelina County. At 2 p.m. John Collier, Lufkin High School alumnus will discuss the 1960 basketball season and the 1961 baseball season.
At 3 p.m. Odessa Sanders Terry and her brother Ralph will discuss growing up in Lufkin, and at 4 p.m. Carolyn Spears will discuss George Lewis Crockett, beloved rector of San Augustine, Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
Food will be served at 5 p.m., but at 6 p.m. those who were associated with KTRE and the Double H Ranch will remember the TV station and Hank Huggins country and western program.
Carolyn Spears will discuss “George Lewis Crockett” at 4 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Community Meeting Room of Kurth Memorial Library at 706 S. Raguet St. for the Angelina County Genealogical Society. Spears the Curator of the Old Stone Fort Museum. For more information, contact Dixon at 240-8378 or dickie.dixon@hotmail.com.
Roger Dudley will discuss “Embalming in the Civil War” for the Angelina County Genealogical Society at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church. For more information, contact the Rev. Cindy Doran at 852-4123 or at keltysumc@hotmail.com or Dixon.
Stanley Fletcher will discuss “Steamboats on the Sabine River” for the Deep East Texas Archeological Society at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Iris and Anne Civic Center at 213 E. Court St. in Newton. For more information, contact Kathy Knighton or Terri Woods at (409) 379-2109 or by email at kathy.nchc.@gmail.com or Terri at terri.nchc@gmail.com; Fred Grunden at (409) 384-6544 or at bilfre64@yahoo.com; or Dixon.
Tom Gann will discuss the life and times of his relative, W. D. Gann, a stockbroker on Wall Street, at 4 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Community Meeting Room of Kurth Memorial Library at 706 S. Raguet St. Coffee and cookies begin at 3:30 p.m. Contact Dixon for more information.
Also on Sept. 16, Fletcher will discuss the measurements used in the French and Spanish land grant systems when he speaks for the Angelina County Genealogical Society at 6 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of Keltys United Methodist Church at 1867 Old Mill Road. For more information, contact Doran or Dixon.
