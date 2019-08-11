The Friends of Kurth Animal Shelter, in conjunction with the NBC Clear the Shelter event, are excited to announce their upcoming Night Howls fundraiser for Kurth Adoption Center’s Vetting Fund.
This fund enables the sick or needy animals of Kurth to receive the veterinary care they need in order to become adoptable. Not only will this be a fundraiser fun day, but on this day only, all adoption fees will be waived.
The public is invited to attend the event from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and bid on silent auction items, take a chance on raffles, listen to the music of the ever-so-talented Bruce Sublett and enjoy the delicious barbecue sandwich plates furnished by Briggs’ Fine BBQ — complete with a chipped beef sandwich, potato salad and baked beans all for the donation price of $10. Desserts and a soft drink also are available for $1 each.
Please go and join in the festivities at 1901 Hill St. and take a chance on winning fantastic raffle items such as a large, plush homemade dog bed, numerous restaurant gift cards, an exquisite diamond necklace and a gorgeous handcrafted cutting board, just to name a few.
Not to mention, your new best buddy is there waiting for their new family to come for them and their happy-ever-after life to begin.
Please save the date and help make a difference for the homeless animals of Angelina County by attending Night Howls, a Clear the Shelter event, on Saturday.
Last week my eyelid swelled and I went to the new Dedicated Medical Center Urgent Care on Gaslight Boulevard. No wait when receptionist Jasmine Hernandez gave me the paperwork and then Gina Sheffield, M.A., came and took my vital signs. Nurse practitioner Destiny New looked at my eye and said that I had a stye. She ordered some ointment for inside my eye to take care of my problem. Things are a little greasy.
SPJST will hold its monthly dance on Friday at the SPJST Lodge. The public is invited to a covered dish dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 7-10 p.m. to the music of The Glenn Lenderman Band. Bring a covered dish and enjoy the family atmosphere while dining and dancing.
We went to the Whataburger benefit for Lt. Stacy Seymore, who was hurt in Zavalla and taken by air ambulance to the hospital in Beaumont. He has fractures in his feet and broken ribs.
Constable Tom Selman was greeting customers and thanking them for supporting the sheriff’s office. He said it might be four months before Seymore can walk.
Thanks to the three Whataburger locations for their contribution of 50% of their sales going to his recovery expenses.
With Tom were his wife Joanie Selman and of course grandchildren Emma Shoemaker (2) and Lexi Shoemaker (5), children of Nikki and Dustin Shoemaker.
Julie and I were invited to Dana Jumper’s in Nacogdoches for lunch to join their “sewing club.”
Those enjoying ‘‘The Pioneer Woman’’-themed party were: Mellie Adams, Cindy Taylor, Nancy Manning and guests Darlene and Rachele Loving, Julie and me.
Rachel Jumper Kimbrell was acting hostess and told us about ‘‘The Pioneer Woman’’ dishes, glasses and plasticware that are available. I was not aware that there were cookbooks, cookware, etc., things from the TV show. Our favorites were a tea towel and mason jar tumbler. It was a fun get-together for all.
Burke Street Antiques has moved to 205 E. Frank Ave., Suite A (in the Johnson Furniture Building across from the courthouse) and is now called Amazing Grace Antiques. Their phone is 634-7223.
Carolyn Smith is the owner. Their hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Barbara Tucker told me about their ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. They have 26 vendors with five new ones. It is bright and spacious. They have an entrance on Second Street, so you do not have to run across Frank Avenue like I did, taking my life in my hands.
Carolyn said it was originally a Ford dealership. I was trying to remember which one.
I had too much on my “plate” Sunday and forgot the 70th Atkinson Reunion at Eric and Darlene Atkinson’s home. My brother Bill chastised me for forgetting to make the reunion.
Ernest and I celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary on Friday. He sent me roses. I told him that the last time he sent flowers, a long time ago, I cried. I cried this time, too.
I learned that Liz and Kenneth Jeffery celebrated their 20th with a trip to the beach. Linda and Robert Poland celebrated their 50th and Karen and Ben Broughton celebrated 40 years.
The Feast in the Forest benefiting the Texas Forestry Museum was a big success. Dinner was provided by Tomé Catering and the dessert and silent auction were fun.
Stephen Shockley was the dessert auctioneer, and I bought Tina Hutson Randolph’s poppy seed pound cake with fruit and whipped cream. Thanks, Tina.
A fun fact: Tina and I worked at Home Savings & Loan together, a long time ago now. Daughter Julie bought the Grandma’s homemade pecan pie with Blue Bell ice cream, made by Kristi Gay. I found out later that she was bidding against Ricky Gay because he likes Kristi’s pecan pies.
Julie later bought the strawberry cake but it was the wrong strawberry. She was glad that she bought the one that she did, because the other one made by Angela Shannon went for $1,000.
I had marked several desserts that I would bid on but they went high. Some were banana pudding by Brenda Jones; Heath bar cake by Latisha Burgess; Italian cream cheese cake made by Polly Leavell; bread pudding baked by Melinda Rogers; triple-layer chocolate cake with rich chocolate icing topped with raspberries and milk chocolate drizzle baked by Kristi Gay; and carrot cake with coconut pecan and cream cheese icing by Melody Adams.
The highlight cake was the chocolate chocolate stump cake baked by Jess Torres Cantrell. She spent all day making the cake that looked like a stump with bark and a hatchet made of chocolate that was in the top of the rings in the stump. It was outstanding.
Does this make your mouth water? Next time, we want to see you there. It was a fun night.
I won the Eggnog Apiaries pure, raw honey and beeswax in the silent auction. They are in Nacogdoches. There was childcare for ages 2-12, and for $5 they fed them pizza and kept them while parents went to the big event. Our son-in-law Rocky Morris tried his hand at the dart board and almost won.
Scott and Sheila Skelton were at the party. He said that he could talk to daughter Allison in India, but has trouble with AT&T cell coverage in Lufkin. I said “amen.”
Bettye Platt and her sister Dottie Lovett celebrated birthdays at JR’s Party Barn. Bettye turned 90 and Dottie turned 86. They did not look it. Morgan McKay was a busy girl. She chauffeurs Bettye. Morgan has one more semester at SFA to become an RN.
Family helping Bettye celebrate were Jill and Mike Carswell, Patrick and Leslie Day with Taylor and Parker, Leslie Ball and Brett (Kris Ball was home with Luke, who was sick), Julie and Mark Clifton, Morgan Clifton, (Natalie Clifton was at Texas A&M Fish Camp), Dorothy Kenley and Sharon and Clay Kenley from Crockett.
There were so many friends and family that were there to help them celebrate. Marsha Eppley needed a real wide angle lens to get all of the family in the picture.
