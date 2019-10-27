The October meeting of the Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas was called to order by President Mary Goodwin.
Goodwin welcomed 18 members and three guests to the meeting. She recognized Belinda Smith, the chapter’s new member, prospective new member(s) Marianna Duncan and Audrey Young, who was not in attendance. She also recognized guests Linda Ellis and Johnnie McWilliams.
Registrar Susan Sumners distributed ballots for the group to vote on Audrey Young, Cindy Doran, Alice Watson and Sammie Campbell as potential new members.
The program for the evening, a presentation on Ma and Pa Ferguson, was presented by Sumners.
Janice Ann Rowe’s treasuer’s report and proposed budget were accepted and filed for audit.
Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin
The Christian Men’s Job Corps of Lufkin is having a town hall meeting to recruit Christian men and women in the community to help us build its ministry and future.
The meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7 at Denman Avenue Baptist Church, 1807 E. Denman Ave.
The organization has been open for two years and has had three graduation classes. Its fourth class, with six men attending, is now underway.
Classes are provided in a Christian environment with Bible study, computer training, job skills and money management classes. Four of the six men live at Godtel Mission in Lufkin, and all of the men are working during the day through partner businesses. They are attending classes three nights a week at The Men’s Fieldhouse, next door to Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
The group seeks to provide a Christian environment where men gain job skills for employment in order to enhance their life and the lives of their family.
Goals include using volunteers to establish community contacts, build a volunteer base, develop the education program, including GED, find community partners and financial supporters, recruit job partner agencies and increase visibility in the community to reach a sustainable future.
Contact: info@themensfieldhouse.org to fill out a volunteer form or leave a message for program director C.D. Byndom at 632-3205.
Donations can be sent to: CMJC, P. O. Box 151037, Lufkin, TX. 75915. Provide a meal during classes by going to takethemameal.com. Put in Organization: Fieldhouse, Password: CMJC
Surviving the Holidays
The pain of grief is one of the most intense feelings you can experience, and the holidays are a megaphone that magnifies pain and loss.
That’s why there is Surviving the Holidays. This one-time seminar provides help and solutions for those facing the holidays without their loved one.
Timber Creek will host Surviving the Holidays from 1-3 p.m. and again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.
This seminar is for all adults in the community who have recently lost a loved one. The cost is $5, which covers the cost of the STH booklet. Childcare is not provided.
The seminar will be in the back parking lot annex of the church, 2021 S. John Redditt Drive. For more information, contact karen@lufkin.org or griefshare.org.
Lufkin Community Band
The Lufkin Community Band is always looking for adults interested in playing in the band. No auditions are required. If you played an instrument in high school or college, join us. Come to a rehearsal at 7 p.m. any Tuesday in Hudgins Hall on the Angelina College campus. Visit facebook.com/Lufkin Community Band/ for more information.
Foster Grandparents
Put a little extra money in your pocket and participate in enjoyable social activities with other seniors.
Morning or afternoon schedules are available with a daily hot meal, mileage reimbursement or local transportation available, uniforms and semi-monthly checks.
Enjoy a flexible 20- to 40-hour week. Use your talent and experience to help children learn and develop.
For information, call 633-3767.
Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you like to follow problems through to resolution? An ombudsman is a member of a group of volunteer patient advocates who work with nursing home residents. For many residents, all they need is someone to talk to. You could be that someone.
Ombudsmen work with 41 nursing and 18 assisted living facilities throughout the Deep East Texas Region. Each volunteer is paired with a facility and visits that facility two hours every week. Training to become a volunteer ombudsmen is provided free of charge by the Area Agency on Aging. The job of an ombudsman is to make sure the quality of care received is up to standard.
If you need assistance in solving a problem in a nursing home, contact Tonya Jackson, managing local ombudsman, at (800) 256-6848 extension 5326 or (409) 384-5704 ext. 5326, or Charity Kiser, local staff ombudsman, at extension 5355. Both are with the Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Also, if you’re among the many Americans facing financial challenges with their health care costs, there may be ways you can save money on your health care costs if you have Medicare.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Medicaid — a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, there are four programs that may help you pay for your Medicare premiums and other costs: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program, Qualifying Individual Program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals Program. View details and eligibility qualifications at medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs/.
Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Area Agency on Aging at (800) 442-8845 or (903) 218-6500 and speak to a certified benefits counselor.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program
If you are 55 or older and interested in volunteering at any of the organizations listed, call Marilyn Gardner with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at 362-6922. These organizations have a need for volunteers: Harbour Hospice, Angelina Arts Alliance, Angelina County Senior Center, Area Agency On Aging, Brandon Elementary, city of Lufkin (Main Street), Community Reassurance Program, DETCOG Homeland Security (CERT), DETCOG Lufkin, DETCOG Ombudsman Program (Regional), Diboll High School, Family Crisis Center, Goodwill Industries, Habitat For Humanity — Lufkin, Hope Center of North Lufkin, Hospice in the Pines, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, Lufkin American Red Cross, Lufkin Police Department, Lufkin State Supported Living Center, Lufkin Veterans Administration, Museum of East Texas, Pregnancy Help Center, RSVP Advisory Council and County ADV. COMM, RSVP Office — Angelina County, Salvation Army, Salvation Army Adult Day Center, Second Blessings Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Temple Elementary School — Diboll, Temple Memorial Library — Diboll, Texas Forestry Museum, Timber Point Apartment Homes, and the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store.
