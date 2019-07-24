Allison Todd of Lufkin was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Todd is enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 12 graded units.

The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.

The following area students received degrees during spring 2019 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

Lufkin:

Lindsey Akridge, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College

John Carlton, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Paloma Deltoro, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Ayse’ Humber, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Ashley Lewis, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction

Elexi Mandujano, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Lynsey Mcfarland, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude

Tayla Mullins, Bachelor of Science, Public Health

Kameron Risby, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Diboll:

Yvonne Rocha, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude

