Allison Todd of Lufkin was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Todd is enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering.
To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 12 graded units.
The university offers more than 90 programs and almost 1,500 courses leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in a broad spectrum of traditional and interdisciplinary fields, with additional opportunities for minor concentrations and individualized programs.
The following area students received degrees during spring 2019 commencement ceremonies at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Lufkin:
Lindsey Akridge, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude, Honors/Honors College
John Carlton, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Paloma Deltoro, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Ayse’ Humber, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Ashley Lewis, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction
Elexi Mandujano, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Lynsey Mcfarland, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
Tayla Mullins, Bachelor of Science, Public Health
Kameron Risby, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Diboll:
Yvonne Rocha, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude
