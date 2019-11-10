I would like to make a tribute to my three daughters who put their lives on hold to minister to their mom, who had a massive heart attack several weeks ago.
Anna Parton came from Michigan; Nan Douthit came from Colorado; Lesa Wade lives here in Lufkin and comes daily to minister to my needs.
A second tribute to my sons-in-law who understood their wives’ need to minister to their mom.
May I take this opportunity to thank my friends for their support and prayers for my recovery. May God bless each of you with blessings for today, for tomorrow and for always.
Janis Conner Vaughn, Lufkin
