‘‘Once Upon a Time’’ is the story of declining actor Rick Dalton in the twilight of his career.
It’s also the story of his stunt double, Cliff Booth, as he tries to figure out what he will do when Rick is absent from the spotlight. It is also the story of rising star Sharon Tate, and her rise as Tinsel Town starlet. It is also the story of Charles Manson and his cult of dangerous murders.
These plot devices all run parallel with each other for a needlessly long time, until they suddenly (and violently) meet. It is a gorgeous and loving tribute to the Los Angeles that the Baby Boomers grew up with. Then, in true Quentin Tarantino fashion ... it gets pretty weird.
Written and directed by the eccentric, odd, and bloodthirsty Tarantino, this was a nod to the movies he grew up loving. The set of 1969 L.A. is impressively recreated in painstaking detail. The costumes, locations, vehicles and social attitudes were all represented perfectly.
The acting, as well, is where this film really stands out. The director’s penchant for mixing history and fantasy was interesting and fun. Thankfully, he seems to have grown out of the odd cut-ins in his movies of the imaginary film breaking or strange calls for intermission that used to throw off the flow of his films.
Unfortunately, though, his habit of bloating the runtime with mind-numbingly dull and unnecessary footage, he has adopted to keep. There were so many pedantic minutes of needless dialogue, footage of people driving down the street and sitting around, quietly contemplating, that it was easy to see where at least an hour of the prosaic runtime could have been shaved off, making this movie much more enjoyable.
I’ll give Crazy Quentin this, he certainly picked the perfect actors for this go-round.
Leonardo DiCaprio is perfect as the emotional, hard-drinking has-been. His complex performance was one of his best I have seen him give. Brad Pitt was very likable as the tough stunt man. Their chemistry was palpable; they were very convincingly just two old buddies that play off each other very well.
Margot Robbie was the epitome of the young, starry-eyed 1960s actress. Her character wasn’t explored very much; surprising, given how much time we spent on needless details that contributed nothing to the plot. Every hippie and Manson Family cult member was convincingly weird and brainwashed. It was delicious to watch, but left me wanting much to see so much more.
As is common for Tarantino, there are hours of story and senseless dialogue, followed by 15 minutes of glorious and hilariously graphic violence. There are multiple graphic deaths. I won’t give away the fun, because if you made it this far through these long hours of drivel, you are going to need this bloody, hilarious surprise to be some sort of pay off for your suffering.
There is a lot of intense language, using pretty much every word in the book. There is no nudity, so I guess that’s something, but there is quite a bit of innuendo and sex talk. There is a significant amount of heavy drinking and drug use.
And, you will find yourself so bored, at times, that you may very well try to count the vast number of cigarettes smoked in the film. I don’t have an exact total, but I can tell you that the tobacco industry appreciated this movie boosting their sales this year.
‘‘Once Upon a Time’’ was a unique and nostalgic reimagining of the horrific Manson Family murders. Parts of the movie were a staggering success, in the form of the phenomenal acting and impressive set.
Whatever successes there were, though, were hindered by the pointlessly bloated runtime. If it had been an hour shorter, this movie would have been much more enjoyable. I knew what I was getting when I saw Tarantino’s name involved, though.
Why, oh why, didn’t I listen to that inner voice that warned me to save my money?
I give it a tiresome 4/10.
This is most definitely not for kids, and only older teens up to adults should attempt to watch it.
Rated a strong R for language, strong graphic violence, drug use, and sexual references
Run time: a senselessly long 161 minutes
