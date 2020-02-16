There we were, seemingly a world away and nearly at the end of our rope. Our map-less, unexpected journey had been long and perilous — I faced reality while mentally charting our next move.
As the most senior member of the expedition, I couldn’t avoid the pervading notion that this quandary was my responsibility. Despite the circumstances, my troops, too young to endure what they had thus far, were resilient.
The towering trees lining our path so limited our vision that navigation was impossible.
We were lost. No water, no supplies. And as we continued our endless march, I marveled at the composure of my all-female company. The oldest was only 6 while the youngest was almost 2 — wait, this is a little misleading.
See, a few summers ago my wife was away for the weekend leaving me as the lone caretaker of our three girls. After playing with Barbie, Ken and Josh (Ken’s less handsome brother, per my girls) for hours on end, we decided on a Sunday afternoon outing to Kit McConnico Park. We were planning on kicking the soccer ball and visiting the playground, but my oldest goaded us into trying out the hiking trails.
For a while they were having a blast. We found odd leaves and walking sticks and even crossed a semi-treacherous dry creek, but then we got lost. I made a wrong turn on the trail and an hour-and-a-half later, we emerged from the woods dirty, thirsty and very grumpy. At one point, my exhausted middle daughter disinvited me from her next birthday party.
Maybe it was the dehydration, but on our ride home, my mind wandered. I couldn’t help but draw a correlation between what we just experienced as lost hikers and what so many patients and caregivers live day to day.
While attempting to become more empathetic, I’ve often imagined a scenario in which I had no knowledge of medications and suddenly needed to take multiple drugs due to a diagnosis.
It can be challenging, scary and overwhelming to remember why certain medications were prescribed and to balance how and when to take them.
Some pills go together and some don’t. Some should be taken in the morning, twice a day or only as needed. Some should be taken with food and others on an empty stomach. It doesn’t take long before a previously sane person can go crazy.
The first thing someone who may be overwhelmed by multiple medications should do is to make a map: a medication list. It should include each medication’s name, strength, purpose and directions along with any drug allergies you may have.
A list will not only allow you to see what you’re taking but it can be taken to doctor’s appointments or even to the pharmacy as a reference. You should also carry it with you in case of an emergency.
Update your list every time a medication is stopped, started or changed. Don’t forget to include over-the-counter and topical medications (creams and ointments) you may be using, or to add vaccines and the dates they were given.
Once your list is complete, use it to make a plan. Take stock of your current routine and make adjustments where necessary.
Enlist your pharmacist in helping you find your way out of this jungle of confusion. He or she can answer any questions you may have regarding medication compatibility, timing of doses and more.
Be your own advocate and ask questions until you understand. And, let your pharmacist accompany you on your health care journey; just don’t forget your map.
