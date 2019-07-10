Two Lufkin residents earned degrees from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university held its 70th (Orlando, Florida); 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); and 72nd (Anaheim, California) commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.
Richard Fennell received a Bachelor of Science in nursing, while Lamiracle Christopher received a Master’s of Business Administration in healthcare management
