Editor’s note: The following series explores the Boykin Springs military range and cantonment near the Neches River. During World War II, more than 40 Army Air Corps service members operated the isolated “high altitude precision strategic bombing” proving ground used by hundreds of B-17 “Flying Fortress” aircrews stationed at Alexandria Army Airfield.
“That a call had winged its way halfway around the war for information on small scale maps of three states and the Republic of Texas could only mean one thing, In some undreamed of way, the enemy had paralyzed all communications in D.C.”
— Col. David H. Tully, Headquarters 3rd Army, European Theater
The World War II bombing on the Boykin Springs ranges can trace its origin to an unproven concept developed by a maverick group of aviators at Maxwell Field, Alabama.
On the outskirts of Montgomery, the airfield became the first civilian flight school operated by none other than the Wright Brothers.
In order to find better weather for flying, they had cleared and fashioned a former cotton plantation into a landing strip. After conducting aviation’s first night flight, the brothers eventually moved their flying school back home to Ohio.
Later the U.S. military took ownership and established an airbase. Known as the “bomber mafia,” early airpower officers established the influential Air Corps Tactical School and successfully advocated daytime, high-altitude precision bombing.
Basing their strategy on the “industrial web theory,” these air planners and future generals believed that if American heavy bombers could attack Germany’s railroads, factories and commercial centers, they could force the Nazis to surrender.
Thus, the thousands of B-17s sorties flown over East Texas reflected one of the greatest aviation strategies of all times. The theory first developed on the banks of the Alabama River — became an actuality on cutover pineland located between the Neches and Angelina waterways in Texas.
Today, some Texans still remember the throaty roar of the B-17s engines as the bombers flew daylight precision bombing missions.
In Warren, hometown boy and returning combat veteran, Capt. Otis Alison would break formation with his B-17, drop down and treat his neighbors to a high-speed pass at tree top level.
Davis Hatton remembers whenever they heard an airplane, “folks would run outside to see if it was Otis.”
The Alexandria-based bombers specifically sought out the same targets typical of Europe: a warehouse in Lufkin, two airplane factories in Fort Worth, a lumber mill at Diboll, and railroad yards in Tyler and Shreveport, Louisiana.
By the summer of 1944, crews regularly flew “camera bombing” missions against these industrial targets and on the return route home, would conduct bomb drops over the Boykin Springs ranges.
With the addition of an air-to-ground VHF radio, an antennae and a weatherman at the remote military camp, bomber crews could now better coordinate with the range personnel.
Published procedures de-conflicted military and civilian operations and in one case, specifically instructed bombers to fly a 180-degree heading over the ranges and then quickly turn west, “to avoid flying over an oil drilling operation.”
With the longer training missions, and increasing number of crews, the instructors needed more maps of the local area. An urgent request for additional charts was sent (or so they thought) to the nearest logistics center based at San Antonio — “Third Army Supply Depot.”
Instead, as often happens during the chaos of war, the errant request made its way to “Third Army U.S. Headquarters” in Europe commanded by Gen. George Patton.
Although engaged in heavy fighting as they moved westward toward Germany, Third Army Colonel and staff engineer, David H. Tully found time to compose an epic reply back to the B-17 trainers in Louisiana.
“Given we are an advancing army in the greatest battle front of all history ... our map stocks covering the three states and Republic of Texas are low at this time.”
The Louisiana B-17 planners enjoyed the comeback, according to Air Force records, “The letter and endorsement added a humorous note to flight operations.”
The Piney Woods flyers eventually received their long-awaited aeronautical maps and ultimately refined a bombing doctrine — created in Alabama and refined in Texas — that eventually helped bring victory to America and her allies.
