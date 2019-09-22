Wednesday is our monthly Men and Women Socials at Shipley’s Donuts from 8:30-10 a.m. Hope to see you there and bring a friend for this fun time. Thank you ladies for sponsoring it and to Shipley’s for providing the food and drinks.
Lots going on at the Senior Center. Royce Mangrum, Gwen Allen, Roy Luce and Jackie Arnold went to Ratcliff “42” tournament last Saturday. Roy and Jackie won first place and brought home a big beautiful trophy.
Royce and Gwen weren’t so lucky but I understand they had some very good partners. Better luck next time. Gwen told me that there will be a “42” tournament at the Lufkin Senior Center in the near future. Watch for details.
I did not get the flyer in time for putting it in my article, but Larkspur hosted another Bingo Mania on Sept. 19 and Charlotte said there would be a Bingo Mania every third Thursday of the month, so watch for it.
Sheriff Greg Sanches was the special speaker for the C.H.A.R.M. meeting this month. We were happy to have him as our guest. He gave us some good information concerning scams. Older people are easy prey and we have to be on alert for stolen identity, phone call scams, computer scams and such.
Joel Redus with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be our guest for C.H.A.R.M. at 11 a.m. on Oct. 10. He is very interesting and has been to our center many times. Make plans to come to this meeting. He will be speaking on food preparation and cooking for one.
Sharon with Heart to Heart Hospice was with us for bingo and did a great job calling. If you’ve never had the experience of calling bingo, it isn’t as easy as you think. All those balls and numbers start to look alike. Just bear with us and we’ll have fun. Thank you, Sharon, for the prizes.
Our movie this week was ‘’The Current’’ and it was very good. Some sad parts, but a good ending.
Thanks to Niki Humphreys who kept everyone and everything going while Marilyn was out sick and Kellie and Wendy were in Austin. Thank you Niki for setting up the movie and popping the popcorn. And for doing nails on Monday.
You made a difference and you are appreciated. Niki is a “relief” driver, but did a super job answering the phone, taking messages and everything she was asked to do. Niki is also doing the Essential Oils class. Come join her. Call 634-4179 for information.
See you at the center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.